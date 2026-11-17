MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Consumer demand for food delivery and quick-commerce services across the Middle East and North Africa continued to strengthen in the third quarter, helping Talabat raise its full-year guidance for the second time this year.

The Dubai-based delivery platform said gross merchandise value (GMV), a key measure of transaction volumes, rose 17 per cent year-on-year on a constant-currency basis during the quarter, an acceleration from 15 per cent growth recorded in the first half of the year. The increase was driven by a combination of customer growth, higher ordering frequency and larger basket sizes.

Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

The results point to continued resilience in regional consumer spending despite a challenging economic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, with demand remaining strong during both the summer and back-to-school periods. The company also said adoption of grocery and retail services within its app continued to increase as it invests in building an“everyday app” proposition.

Third-quarter GMV reached $3 billion, while revenue climbed 18 per cent year-on-year to $1.2 billion. Revenue growth outpaced transaction growth, supported by the expanding contribution of its own grocery business, talabat mart.

Growth was particularly strong outside the Gulf, where GMV rose 43 per cent year-on-year in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, compared with 9 per cent growth across the GCC markets of the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Non-GCC markets accounted for 25 per cent of total GMV during the quarter, up from 20 per cent a year earlier.

Profitability came under the spotlight as Talabat continued investing in customer acquisition, grocery expansion and new services. Adjusted EBITDA fell 3 per cent year-on-year to $150 million, while net income declined 15 per cent to $102 million. However, free cash flow rose 41 per cent to $141 million, reflecting strong cash generation.

Commenting on the results, Toon Gyssels, chief executive of Talabat, said:“Building on the strong momentum in the first half of the year, growth accelerated in the third quarter, in both our Food and Grocery & Retail verticals and across our markets. We expect it to accelerate further in the fourth quarter, and this sustained performance gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance for the second time this year.”

He added:“By always offering the broadest selection of vendors, fast and reliable delivery coupled with great value, we have continued growing our customer and vendor bases, solidifying our leadership position across all the markets we serve.”

Reflecting the stronger-than-expected performance, Talabat raised its full-year forecasts for GMV growth, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income and free cash flow.