Saudi's Delta Energy To Explore $30 Billion Energy Investment In Pakistan
The programme would assess a natural gas pipeline entering Pakistan through its western border and extending toward Gwadar, a port on the Arabian Sea in the south-western part of the country, the statement saidRecommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
It would also consider a possible extension to the eastern border, along with liquefied natural gas facilities, gas processing and storage, and export terminals, it added
The programme also envisages a pipeline from Chaman, on Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, across Pakistan towards the Indian border near Fazilka. Delta Energy described the route as a "core strategic commitment", requiring formal engagement and agreements with Pakistani and Indian authorities.
Plans for other pipelines intended to bring gas into Pakistan have been delayed for years.
Delta Energy identified Afghanistan's Kashk gas concession and other Afghan resources as potential supplies. It said the programme was separate from the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India project and did not depend on Turkmenistan.
The agreement provides a framework for evaluating the projects and does not constitute a final investment decision or a commitment to finance or build them.
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