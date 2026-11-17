MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabian energy company Delta Energy Saudi signed an agreement with Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems to explore development of energy infrastructure in the South Asian country, with a proposed investment of about $30 billion, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The programme would assess a natural gas pipeline entering Pakistan through its western border and extending toward Gwadar, a port on the Arabian Sea in the south-western part of the country, the statement said

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It would also consider a possible extension to the eastern border, along with liquefied natural gas facilities, gas processing and storage, and export terminals, it added

The programme also envisages a pipeline from Chaman, on Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, across Pakistan towards the Indian border near Fazilka. Delta Energy described the route as a "core strategic commitment", requiring formal engagement and agreements with Pakistani and Indian authorities.

Plans for other pipelines intended to bring gas into Pakistan have been delayed for years.

Delta Energy identified Afghanistan's Kashk gas concession and other Afghan resources as potential supplies. It said the programme was separate from the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India project and did not depend on Turkmenistan.

The agreement provides a framework for evaluating the projects and does not constitute a final investment decision or a commitment to finance or build them.