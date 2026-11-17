MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than 300 participants are expected to attend the 43rd plenary meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (Menafatf) in Abu Dhabi from November 24 to 26, as the UAE continues its regional efforts to strengthen cooperation against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Details of the upcoming meeting were presented during a media briefing in Abu Dhabi

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The meeting is expected to bring together 21 heads of delegations from member countries, along with representatives of 19 observer countries and organizations, according to figures presented during the briefing.

The event will take place under the UAE's presidency of Menafatf for 2026, led by Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, who assumed the role in January.

Strengthening regional cooperation

The UAE's presidency has focused on improving member countries' readiness for the third round of mutual evaluations, strengthening institutional governance and expanding cooperation with international partners.

A presentation during Tuesday's briefing highlighted the country's work in four areas: supporting member-state readiness, developing institutional processes, expanding research and training, and strengthening international engagement.

Menafatf plays a regional role in supporting the implementation of international standards aimed at combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

Tackling financial fraud

The upcoming meeting follows an earlier UAE announcement of plans to propose a regional initiative to study financial fraud and associated money laundering.

Al Zaabi said the proposed initiative would strengthen cooperation among member countries and improve understanding of emerging financial crime risks.

The proposal was expected to be presented at the Abu Dhabi plenary, although its approval and implementation arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

The meeting comes as the region faces evolving financial crime risks, including the misuse of new technologies and increasingly complex cross-border transactions.

Under the UAE presidency, Menafatf has also prioritized training, institutional development and international cooperation to help member countries strengthen their financial crime prevention systems.

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