MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Automation is increasingly becoming a focus for UAE pharmacies as healthcare providers seek to improve efficiency, medication safety and inventory management in response to growing operational demands.

Against that backdrop, medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and healthcare distributor Pharmatrade have launched what they describe as the UAE's first robot-automated retail pharmacy, installing the BD RowaTM Retail Pharmacy Automation system at Community Health Solutions (CHS) Pharmacy in Dubai's Wafi Mall.

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The robotic technology automates medication storage, retrieval and inventory management, reducing the need for manual handling while providing better visibility of stock levels and pharmacy operations. According to BD, the system is designed to support faster service, improve dispensing accuracy and strengthen medication safety through enhanced product traceability and tighter inventory control.

The launch comes as the UAE continues to invest in digital transformation across the healthcare sector, increasing the role of technology in clinical and operational settings. BD said the deployment reflects the growing adoption of advanced technologies aimed at creating more efficient healthcare environments.

“The UAE is embracing new technologies to reshape how healthcare is delivered, and pharmacy is an important part of that transformation,” said Ashraf Al Jaabari, Vice President, Pharmacy Automation, META at BD.“Working with Pharmatrade to bring BD RowaTM technology to the UAE is an important step in advancing pharmacy automation across the region and helping pharmacies evolve around what matters most: the patients who rely on them for care.”

Sherif Harydi, General Manager, MENA at BD, said the deployment supports the country's healthcare modernisation efforts.“This deployment reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's healthcare advancement agenda by bringing innovative solutions that help modernize care delivery and improve the patient experience,” he said.

For Pharmatrade, the project signals what it sees as a broader shift in how pharmacies will operate in the future.“We are proud to partner with BD in bringing this innovative pharmacy automation solution to the UAE,” said Jihad Hussami, Senior Executive Director at Pharmatrade.“As healthcare needs continue to grow, we believe solutions that enhance efficiency, visibility and service quality will be central to the next chapter of pharmacy in the UAE.”

BD said the CHS Wafi Mall site will function as a reference location for the market, showcasing how automation can support safer and more efficient pharmacy operations. The company expects the installation to help drive wider adoption of automated pharmacy technologies across both retail and hospital settings in the UAE and the broader region.