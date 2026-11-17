MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid continued tanker attacks and expectations of falling US crude stockpiles, although a projected supply surplus driven by recovering Middle East exports limited the climb.

Brent crude futures were up $1.27, or 1.4%, at $93.71 a barrel by 1340 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose $1.25, or 1.5%, to $86.97.

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The Brent benchmark has fallen 20% this month while WTI has declined by 16%.

Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday, and the crew of a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after the vessel was hit twice.

Weekly data on broader US crude and product inventories from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 2030 GMT and from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen, a Reuters poll showed. Last week, stocks of crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels, their lowest level since August 1982, Department of Energy data showed. The recent drawdowns have been part of a US agreement to release 172 million barrels from the facility.

"Brent is trading in a range," said Tamas Vargas, oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage. "At the moment there are two opposing forces at work" with one group of traders believing that Middle East supply is set to increase, while a second group is focused on the risks of disruptions due to the war.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that the global oil market will return to surplus in the fourth quarter of this year as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand.

This is reflected in the dramatically plunging cost of shipping oil, indicating an unwinding of the risk premium on transporting oil products by sea as Mideast Gulf exporters increased flows towards levels achieved before the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

OPEC held an online meeting on Monday to discuss its review of members' maximum sustainable production capacity, which will help to determine OPEC+ output quotas for 2027 and beyond. The wider OPEC+ producer group, which includes Russia, is due to meet on November 29 to decide 2027 output policy.