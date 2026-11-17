MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

Etihad Airways has extended its flight cancellations to two Saudi destinations to November 30 as the Kingdom continues to face threats and attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group.

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The carrier said that all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until November 30, while clarifying that all other flights between the UAE Capital and Saudi Arabia continue to operate as scheduled.

The decision was taken due to ongoing regional disruption, the airline said. It includes all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and the two Saudi cities.

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Etihad Airways notified its customers that the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. It added that travellers should continue checking their flight's latest status on Etihad's website, and that Etihad's team are“doing their best to assist affected guests with their travel arrangements.”

In recent weeks the Houthis have launched strikes on a range of Saudi targets including energy and transport infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

The Saudi capital, including its international airport, has frequently come under attack.

Flydubai extends Saudi flight cancellations to October 24 Etihad Airways extends flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi flights to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until October 24

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