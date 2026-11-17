MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Thousands of Apple users in the US reported outages on November 17, according to Downdetector, a website which tracks tech problems in real-time by collating user reports.

At its highest, at 9.54pm, 1793 users reported problems with iCloud, while the number had gone down to 958 at 10.39pm. At the same time, 2,103 users reported problems with Apple Support in the US.

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As of 10.41pm, 1270 US users reported issues with Apple Pay, while its highest stood at 9.26pm, when 2146 users reported issues.

In UAE, 24 users reported issues with Apple Pay, while 11 users reported problems with Apple iCloud at 10.29pm.

The Apple disruption in the US comes on the heels of a major Microsoft outage, which began late on November 12, lasted over 24 hours, and knocked out Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories. The tech giant ruled out any malicious "cyber or AI" activity as the cause of the outage, which disrupted health care services, delayed corporate earnings reports and left schools struggling to communicate.

On November 14, US air regulators issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights due to a major communications outage. The nationwide ground stop sparked widespread chaos and left hundreds of thousands of passengers in limbo. The incident marked only the second time such an alert had been issued in US airspace, which is among the busiest in the world, since the 9/11 attacks.

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