MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni has retired as a player in the Indian Premier League and will take up a mentoring role with Chennai Super Kings, the franchise said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who last played for India in 2019, led Chennai to five IPL titles, establishing the franchise as one of the tournament's most successful teams.

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"A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime," Chennai owner Rupa Gurunath said in a statement.

"We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is."

Dhoni's "experience and expertise" would be particularly valuable as Chennai looks to develop its younger players during a "phase of transition", she added.

Chennai, which last lifted the IPL trophy in 2023, endured a disappointing campaign this year, finishing eighth in the 10-team standings.

Dhoni scored 5,314 runs for Chennai, making him the franchise's second-highest run-scorer. He is also the most-capped player for the franchise with 272 appearances.

Known as "Captain Cool" for his composure under pressure, Dhoni was renowned for his finishing skills and ability to guide his team through tense run chases.

His international career included leading India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup titles. He retired from international cricket in 2020 but continued playing in the IPL.

In recent seasons, however, persistent knee problems and a dip in batting form had limited his impact on the field.

"When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy," Chennai managing director Kasi Viswanathan said.

"While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players."

Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, enjoys huge popularity in the southern Indian city of Chennai where crowds throng stadium just to get a glimpse of their "Thala", the Tamil word for leader.

Runs stopped flowing from his blade in recent years but legions of his fans still filled the stands to watch Dhoni batting lower down the order.

Even that was not possible this year, however, and Dhoni sat out the entire season with a calf strain, which effectively signalled the end of his career.

Dhoni has been the face of the franchise since joining them in 2008 and played two seasons with Rising Pune Super Giant only when Chennai were handed a two-year suspension following a corruption scandal.

Dhoni's retirement marks the conclusion of a career that transformed Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful and recognisable franchises in the history of the IPL. Under his captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket.

CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year.

Dhoni led Chennai to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup.

The auction for the 2027 IPL season is scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

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