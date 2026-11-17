MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistan's pace trio of Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal bundled Sri Lanka out for 98 before the home team reached 121-3 on the opening day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Abbas (3-14), Razaullah (3-21) and Jamal (3-24) excelled to dismiss Sri Lanka in 35.3 overs, justifying the decision to bowl first on a green-tinged pitch.

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The hosts led by 23 runs when bad light ended play, with Azan Awais on 47 and nightwatchman Saqib Khan on two.

Tayyab Arif, who made 46, and Awais put on a solid 80-run opening stand before Sri Lanka fought back in the last session.

Mohammad Taha fell to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for eight and skipper Babar Azam was bowled while leaving a Lahiru Kumara delivery, also on eight.

Before that it was a sorry tale of Sri Lankan batting in which only skipper Kusal Mendis (32) and Sonal Dinusha (21) scored double figures.

They added 49 for the sixth wicket after Sri Lanka were tottering at 36-5.

Kusal hit five fours before falling to a miscued hook off Jamal on the stroke of lunch while Dinusha also fell to the same bowler in the same fashion.

Saqib, who took seven wickets on debut in the first Test, struck in the fourth over when he drew an edge off Pasindu Sooriyabandara, on two, with wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori taking the catch.

Abbas then had the experienced Dinesh Chandimal caught at short leg by Azan Awais for seven and Kamindu Mendis caught by Tayyab at short cover for eight.

Sri Lanka were 25-3, which soon became 36-5 when Razaullah struck twice.

Opener Lahiru Udara was caught at first slip by Taha for a laborious four off 34 balls and first Test centurion Dhananjaya de Silva was trapped lbw for one.

The first match of the two-Test series ended in a draw.

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