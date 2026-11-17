MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its warnings for airlines across most of the Middle East until January 31, 2027, it said on Tuesday.

In an update to its conflict zone advisories, EASA kept its advice not to fly in Iranian, Iraqi and most Lebanese airspace, as well as over much of the Gulf.

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It also continued to recommend airlines not to operate in parts of Saudi airspace, where Yemen's Houthis have attacked airports in recent months.

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