EU Aviation Agency Extends Middle East Airspace Advisory Until 2027
In an update to its conflict zone advisories, EASA kept its advice not to fly in Iranian, Iraqi and most Lebanese airspace, as well as over much of the Gulf.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
It also continued to recommend airlines not to operate in parts of Saudi airspace, where Yemen's Houthis have attacked airports in recent months.ALSO READ
- Etihad Airways extends flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks Flydubai extends Saudi flight cancellations to October 24 Flydubai extends Saudi flight cancellations to October 29 amid Houthi attacks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment