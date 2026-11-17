Crew Of Tanker Unaccounted For After Second Attack North Of Oman's Khasab
The extent of the damage is unknown after the second strike, which took place 7 nautical miles (13 km) north of Khasab and caused a fire on board, UKMTO added, citing a maritime security agency.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
UKMTO initially reported that the crew was safe after the tanker was first struck on Monday, despite it being disabled after a fire broke out in the engine room.
No further information was immediately available.ALSO READ
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