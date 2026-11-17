Published: Tue 17 Nov 2026, 5:17 PM

As consumers across the UAE and the wider Middle East increasingly seek natural ingredients and greater transparency in the products they use, Russian wellness brands are finding new opportunities in the region. Among them is TENTORIUM, a brand specialising in health, beauty and wellness products made with honey, propolis, beeswax and medicinal herbs.

Natural honey is the main ingredient in Tentorium's Honey Drops, slow-melting sweets small enough to take to work. They introduce a Russian brand whose UAE range includes snacks, floral honey and skincare. Selected Tentorium products are already available through pharmacies and retail stores in the UAE. Pharmacies, retailers and distributors can also explore wholesale partnerships supported by product training, marketing materials and logistics from the UAE.

TENTORIUM's product range is designed to make bee-derived ingredients accessible through convenient formats suitable for modern lifestyles.

Pure Honey keeps the focus on honey's own flavour. Ginger & Lemon pairs a warming ginger note with the brightness of lemon, while Sage adds an aromatic herbal character. The drops are made without refined sugar, artificial colours or preservatives. Each 30 g pack contains 10 individually sealed sweets, with 10 packs of one flavour per box. Their practical packaging makes them convenient for travel, work and everyday use

APIBAR Golden brings together honey, royal jelly, bee pollen, bee bread and propolis. Bee bread is pollen fermented and stored by bees. The recipe also includes seeds and pine nuts.

Each 26 g pack contains two bites. It is a snack to keep at a desk or take to the gym before or after a workout.

Tentorium's linden honey comes from bees gathering nectar from flowering linden trees in Russia's forests. It has a pale colour, a delicate floral aroma and a gentle flavour.

It can be spooned over plain yoghurt, spread on toast or served alongside tea. The 450 g barrel-shaped container also makes a distinctive gift.

Beyond food products, TENTORIUM has developed a skincare collection featuring TENTORIUM Cream, Chilidonia Cream and Vitus-Factor Cream, formulated with combinations of bee-derived ingredients, botanical extracts and natural oils.

The collection also includes a 10ml Propolis Lip Balm, designed to nourish and protect lips from dryness - a particularly relevant concern in the Middle East's hot climate and air-conditioned environments.

Founded in Russia in 1988, Tentorium reports a presence in more than 40 countries. The company says its ingredients and finished products undergo multiple stages of quality control and laboratory testing. It has also received medals at Apimondia, an international beekeeping congress.

The company's philosophy centres on combining natural ingredients with scientific research and modern manufacturing standards. Honey, propolis, royal jelly, bee pollen, bee bread and beeswax form the foundation of its formulations.

Its international presence extends to more than 40 countries, reflecting decades of experience in adapting natural wellness products to different consumer preferences and market requirements.

Tentorium is building its UAE presence through the Made in Russia programme. The initiative helps Russian producers reach international audiences and connect with overseas buyers. Tentorium's products have also received the "Made in Russia" certificate. Through product certification and promotional support, the initiative helps overseas consumers and business partners discover Russian manufacturers whose products meet the programme's quality and other eligibility requirements.

The Middle East represents a promising market for brands that combine traditional ingredients with contemporary wellness trends. Honey has long held an important place in the region's food culture, making bee-based products particularly relevant to local consumers.

By combining Russia's beekeeping heritage, scientific expertise and modern production capabilities, TENTORIUM seeks to introduce a broader range of natural wellness solutions to the Gulf market.

Tentorium offers wholesale supply and distribution opportunities for businesses considering the brand for their shelves or regional portfolio. Commercial terms, order quantities and regional coverage are discussed individually with prospective partners. Partner support includes product training, branded marketing materials and a dedicated contact, with logistics coordinated from the UAE.

Explore Tentorium's honey, snacks and skincare at tentorium . To request a catalogue and discuss wholesale or distribution terms, visit the Distributor page or email ... .