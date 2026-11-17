MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond, but one question remains: Who will star alongside him as the next Bond girl?

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the 40-year-old actor's casting on November 16, with Denis Villeneuve set to direct the upcoming film.

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While no actress has been officially announced for the female lead, several Hollywood stars have emerged as possible contenders, with names circulating in online discussions and prediction markets.

Here are five actresses who could join Pattinson in the next James Bond film.

1. Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley has emerged as one of the names attracting attention following Pattinson's casting. Known for her performances in The Substance and Maid, the actress also took part in a James Bond tribute during the 2025 Oscars ceremony.

According to NDTV Profit, Qualley has been among the leading names in online casting predictions.

2. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney, known for Euphoria and The White Lotus, has also been mentioned as a possible choice. Her name has appeared in casting speculation for some time, although there has been no confirmation of her involvement.

3. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy is another name being discussed, having appeared in films including The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and the miniseries The Queen's Gambit.

She has also worked with Villeneuve on the Dune franchise, making her a familiar face to the director.

4. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has also appeared in discussions surrounding the role. The actress, known for Midsommar, Oppenheimerand Marvel's Black Widow, has experience in both dramatic films and major action franchises.

Like Taylor-Joy, she previously worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Two.

5. Zendaya

Zendaya is another actress whose name has surfaced in casting predictions. She has worked with Villeneuve on the Dune films and will also appear alongside Pattinson in Dune: Part Three.

However, none of the actresses has been confirmed or publicly announced as being in talks for the role.

The upcoming James Bond film will be directed by Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

A release date and further cast details have yet to be announced.

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