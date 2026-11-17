MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Robert Pattinson could be playing two of cinema's most iconic characters in 2028, with the actor set to return as Batman while also preparing to make his debut as James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed on November 16 that the 40-year-old actor will take over the role of 007 from Daniel Craig, who last appeared as the British spy in No Time to Die in 2021.

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While a release date for Pattinson's first Bond film has not been announced, the project is expected to begin production in 2027, with reports suggesting a possible 2028 release.

If those plans go ahead, Pattinson could appear as both Batman and James Bond in the same year.

His return as Bruce Wayne is already scheduled, with The Batman Part II set to arrive in cinemas on February 18, 2028.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the sequel follows Pattinson's first appearance as the DC superhero in The Batman, released in 2022.

The upcoming film will also feature Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

Production began in London earlier this year but was temporarily paused in October after Reeves stepped away to attend to a family matter.

Despite the interruption, the film's February 2028 release date has not been officially changed.

Meanwhile, Pattinson's first James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Arrival, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers, with Tanya Lapointe as executive producer.

Following his casting announcement, Pattinson described taking on the role as a dream come true.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said.

Apart from Pattinson's casting and the filmmakers involved, further details about the upcoming Bond film, including its title, storyline and supporting cast, have yet to be announced.

For now, The Batman Part II remains his only confirmed 2028 release, although the possibility of seeing him as both Bruce Wayne and James Bond that year is drawing attention.

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