Grand Theft Auto Up For Major Awards Ahead Of Release
'GTA VI' will hit consoles around the world on Thursday but that has not stopped the nominations flooding in for the ceremony often billed as the video game equivalent of the Oscars.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Among the gongs it will be competing for at the ceremony in Los Angeles on December 10 is the prestigious 'Game of the Year' award.
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The games are selected by a jury made up of around 100 representatives from specialist media outlets, as well as by public vote.
Industry observers say the 'GTA VI' release will be the biggest launch of an entertainment product ever, in revenue terms.
The saga is one of the most profitable entertainment products ever produced, raking in billions for its producer, US firm Take-Two Interactive.ALSO READ
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