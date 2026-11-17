Bahrain Defence Force Intercepts, Destroys Iranian Aerial Attacks
Doha, Qatar: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that it had successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
The General Command affirmed that all its military branches and units remain at the highest levels of readiness and are fully prepared to defend and protect the Kingdom.
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