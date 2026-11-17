MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded a 28.1 percent year-on-year decline in passenger traffic during the first nine months of 2026, welcoming 50.4 million passengers following disruptions earlier this year, Dubai Airports announced.

According to a statement issued by Dubai Airports, the airport handled 18.8 million passengers during the third quarter of 2026, marking a 22.1 percent decline compared with the same period last year.

August was the busiest month of the quarter, with 6.6 million passengers passing through the airport.

Despite the decline, Dubai Airports expects DXB to handle more than 70 million passengers by the end of 2026 as airlines gradually restore services and the airport's international network strengthens.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: "We expect to welcome more than 70 million guests this year. As more airlines return to Dubai and our network strengthens, we are focused on continuing to accommodate future growth while making journeys simpler and more seamless."

The airport maintained a relatively balanced share of direct and connecting passengers during the year, reflecting its role as both a gateway to Dubai and an international transit hub.

In September, passengers travelling directly to and from Dubai accounted for 49 percent of total traffic, while connecting passengers represented 51 percent.

Dubai Airports said the balance changes seasonally, with direct passenger traffic typically increasing during winter as Dubai attracts more international visitors for tourism and events.

Griffiths said the airport would continue investing in technology and improving operational efficiency to accommodate future passenger growth without expanding its existing facilities.

"Innovation is central to that approach. Every process we simplify and every bottleneck we remove helps us use our existing facilities more efficiently," he said.

"By combining technology with better ways of working, we can unlock additional capacity without expanding the airport's footprint, while improving the experience for our guests."