GCC Secretary-General Condemns Continued Iranian Attacks On Bahrain
Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, strongly condemned and denounced the repeated and ongoing brutal Iranian attacks on Bahrain, emphasizing that this persistence in aggression reflects Iran's continued desire to undermine regional security and stability.
In a statement on Tuesday, Albudaiwi called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities, implement relevant resolutions and take firm and effective measures to put an end to the attacks and prevent their recurrence.
He reaffirmed that GCC member states stand united with Bahrain and support all measures it takes to protect its security and defend its sovereignty. He stressed that any attack on Bahrain affects the security of all GCC member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment