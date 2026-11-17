MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, strongly condemned and denounced the repeated and ongoing brutal Iranian attacks on Bahrain, emphasizing that this persistence in aggression reflects Iran's continued desire to undermine regional security and stability.

In a statement on Tuesday, Albudaiwi called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities, implement relevant resolutions and take firm and effective measures to put an end to the attacks and prevent their recurrence.

He reaffirmed that GCC member states stand united with Bahrain and support all measures it takes to protect its security and defend its sovereignty. He stressed that any attack on Bahrain affects the security of all GCC member states.