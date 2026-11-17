MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Manila: By the time President Donald Trump landed in the Philippines on Tuesday for the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations conference, the event's closing ceremony was already underway - effectively dashing the hopes of regional leaders to emerge, even briefly, from the shadow of the U.S.-China relationship.

The ASEAN bloc has long sought a middle path, working with Washington while preserving the strategic autonomy to navigate between both powers as member states pursue their own divergent relationships with Washington and Beijing.

But Trump's arrival - too late to attend the conference but on time per the White House schedule - gave the appearance to some that the trip was little more than a stopover on his way to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, China.

“Looking at the state of the world that's fraught with a number of uncertainties... We recognize that ASEAN must strengthen itself” on a number of fronts, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday.

On China and the United States, he said,“we don't want to choose one or the other, right? To do so, ASEAN will have to pool our collective strength.”

Air Force One touched down at 5:33 p.m. local time, less than half an hour before Philippine President Ferdinand“Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was due to give his closing news briefing. Accommodating Trump, host Philippines scheduled an ASEAN-U.S. special summit to take place after the closing ceremony.

Marcos“really, really wanted to host Trump,” said Aries Arugay, visiting senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singapore-based research organization.“Historically, any U.S. president visit is a win for any sitting Philippine president.”

While many inside the summit's halls were eager to welcome Trump, some outside did not share the better-late-than-never outlook, including protesters who had been demonstrating for weeks against Pax Silica, a U.S.-led initiative to secure critical infrastructure and artificial intelligence technology supply chains and counter China's dominance over them.

The initiative calls for new 4,000-acre“first-ever AI-native industrial acceleration hub” in the Philippines, which has drawn fierce local pushback over its projected water consumption and potential to displace local communities, with echoes of the U.S. colonial history in the country.

Protesters holding up“Trump Out” and other anti-Pax Silica signs clashed this week with some of the nearly 20,000 police officers deployed to secure the ASEAN conference. More than 200 demonstrators were arrested.

An agreement on the hub, widely expected to be signed at ASEAN conference, did not take place.

Philippine Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the choice not to sign at ASEAN was not a result of the protests, but because Manila wants to give the project“its own dedicated moment” and not“distract attention” from regional initiatives.

Public pushback, Rodolfo said, has“always been part of the equation.”

Manila is often snarled by traffic and to ease congestion during the event, Marcos Jr. called a three-day citywide holiday. The capital's streets - some of which were beautified ahead of the summit, with slums covered up by temporary barriers - were eerily quiet Monday and Tuesday.

The conference fell short in other ways.

While the leaders discussed two core regional issues, Myanmar's devastating civil war and territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the bloc did not clinch major agreements on either.

Talks between ASEAN and China about a code of conduct on the South China Sea have dragged for over two decades, and entered formal negotiations in 2018. Marcos aimed to get a deal signed as ASEAN chair this year, but that ambition fell short.

“Negotiations are negotiations are negotiations,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro said when pressed by reporters Sunday about why the long-delayed accord was not on track to be signed, despite stepped-up aggression by China in the contested waters.

Lazaro said that more than 80 percent of the text has been agreed upon, which she described as progress. But the failure to seal the deal means Marcos will have to hand over the chairmanship of ASEAN to Singapore having failed to achieve a key goal, which still seemed possible as recently as last week.