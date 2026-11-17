MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

The brightly colored San Francisco garter snake, which has been on the federal endangered species list since it was created in 1967, is getting a boost to help the population rebound.

For the first time, scientists released 62 of the young snakes into the wild after raising them at the San Francisco Zoo as part of a new program.

"This is probably at least a decade or so or more in the making,” said Karine Tokatlian, a wildlife ecologist for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, a conservation agency in the San Francisco area. "This is a really big milestone and a big achievement in a very long conversation.”

The reptiles, considered "one of the most beautiful snakes in North America” by wildlife officials, are nonvenomous.

They have long been the targets of illegal collectors and have lost much of their habitat to housing and other urban developments. Only a couple thousand of the snakes are believed to be alive in their natural habitat, which is two Northern California counties.

Conservation scientists have tried to improve the snakes' habitat in recent decades by deepening ponds and assisting in the survival of one of their primary prey, the California red-legged frog, a threatened species.

The rewilding project began when biologists trapped about 10 pregnant snakes in the wild in 2025 and brought them to the San Francisco Zoo. Those snakes' babies spent about a year there, hiding under soil in their enclosures, lounging next to a heat bulb and eating earthworms, said Rochelle Stiles, the zoo's director of field conservation.

After the snakes grew to nearly 12 inches long - a size that scientists said would increase their chances for survival - they were released into nature preserves in recent months across the San Francisco Peninsula. Scientists declined to identify the preserves in fears that people would target the snakes, which can grow to about 51 inches long.

"Even for a whole bunch of biologists who are typically not the most emotional people in their work, it was impactful,” Ariel Starr, a wildlife ecologist for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, said about the releases.

Similar rewilding projects have boosted the populations of other animals, like freshwater turtles in Massachusetts and shorebirds in England.

This year, biologists brought to the zoo more pregnant snakes, which had more babies. The zoo is expecting to release more than 130 young snakes next year.

Scientists' goal is to get the snakes off the endangered list. For that to be possible, the snakes must build at least 10 populations with at least 200 snakes each.

"If our legacy is the delisting of this species, I think I'll be pretty content in my retirement,” said Stiles, 36.

She paused for five seconds before adding: "We've got a long way to go, though.”