MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

BENI, DR Congo: After spending 24 days in isolation battling Ebola, Congolese doctor Kinzi Divin knows all too well the dangers of the disease he has been fighting on the front line.

Having survived an infection that has already claimed the lives of several of his colleagues, the doctor has emerged from the ordeal with his determination intact.

"We will continue. We will continue to fight this disease," Divin told Xinhua after being declared Ebola-free at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, a city in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

His recovery offers a rare moment of relief amid a devastating outbreak that has killed more than 5,500 people nationwide since May, while putting the doctors and nurses fighting to contain it at deadly risks.

Six months after the DRC declared the outbreak in May, the country has recorded 11,376 confirmed Ebola cases, including 5,568 deaths, as of Nov. 14, according to the latest official figures. The epidemic, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, has spread to 68 health zones across eight provinces, becoming the world's second-largest Ebola outbreak on record.

Divin recalled that his ordeal began with what seemed like an ordinary headache after a demanding day at work.

"I contracted the disease while working. I was at work, and when I came back, I just felt a little strange," he said.

"It started with headaches, and I thought it was normal given the pressure of work. But as time went by, I noticed that other symptoms were beginning to appear."

When diarrhea hit, Divin realized that the symptoms could indicate something far more serious than exhaustion. With his instinct as a medical professional, he decided to seek isolation immediately.

He spent 24 days at the treatment center before finally recovering. However, surviving Ebola has not erased the emotional toll of watching fellow health workers succumb to the same virus.

"We have seen what happened to two of our colleagues who lost their lives. It was really stressful. This is something that must not be taken lightly," he said. "We are on the front line, and that exposes us to great risks," Divin said.

In Mabalako, another Ebola-affected health zone in North Kivu Province, nurse Muhindo Mbafumoja Shukuru experienced a similar experience.

Shukuru said he contracted the virus through direct contact with patients under his care. "As nurses, we are really in direct contact with patients, and it was through this contact that I became infected," he recalled.

He initially experienced headaches, chills and fever. A blood test subsequently confirmed that he had contracted Ebola. While grateful to have survived, he remains deeply troubled by the virus's continued spread.

"The resurgence of this disease is really something that makes no one happy," he said.

The experiences of Divin and Shukuru underscore the dangers confronting medical personnel in North Kivu, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the current Ebola outbreak.

According to Guy Mutombo, head of operations for the Ebola response in North Kivu, over 150 frontline health workers have contracted the virus in the province, including nine doctors, four of whom have died.

Beyond the human toll, Mutombo said shortages of essential medical supplies, particularly personal protective equipment (PPE), remain a major obstacle to protecting frontline personnel.

"We face many difficulties, and the first is related to supplies, particularly what we call PPE," he said.

The challenge comes as North Kivu continues to report new Ebola infections and deaths, putting additional pressure on an already strained health system.

According to the latest situation report released by the DRC's health authorities, North Kivu had recorded 2,860 confirmed infections and 1,590 deaths as of Nov. 14, representing a case fatality rate of 55.6 percent, higher than the national average of 48.9 percent.

Six months after the DRC declared the Ebola outbreak on May 15, the virus continues to spread across the country, testing the resilience of health workers and the capacity of the national response.

Divin, who has experienced Ebola both as a doctor and as a patient, knows that the risks facing his colleagues remain far from over.

Yet neither the days spent in isolation nor the deaths of fellow doctors have persuaded him to abandon the fight.

"We will continue to fight this disease," he said.