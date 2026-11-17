MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is pledging to hire more pilots, increase promotions, raise salaries and give one-time payments in a bid to end its long dispute with cockpit crews.

Germany's national carrier is willing to add as many as 1,000 new pilots by 2033, award as many as 150 additional captain promotions annually and make payments in 2027 and 2028, the airline said in a collective bargaining offer to Vereinigung Cockpit, the main union for Lufthansa pilots.

The airline also proposes adjustments to salary scales and pension arrangements. The offer draws on recommendations from arbitrators.

The VC union said Tuesday it hadn't yet reached an agreement with Lufthansa. The airline rejected a mediator's proposal that included significant economic concessions from workers, such as wage freezes and lower compensation for flying extra hours, the VC said in a statement.

The union gave Lufthansa until Nov. 23 to reconsider its position.

The offer by Europe's largest aviation group is its latest effort to resolve a dispute with frontline cockpit crews that has dragged on since September 2025. Pilots have periodically held strikes that have cost the company more than €200 million ($220 million).

Lufthansa is trying to boost profitability with a plan to cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 and shift more short-haul flying to lower-cost units such as City Airlines and Discover. Crew costs at those carriers are as much as 40% cheaper than at the Lufthansa flagship airline.

Like most airlines, Lufthansa is grappling with high fuel costs and broader geopolitical uncertainty affecting air travel. But at the same time, management's bandwidth is stretched by efforts to take over TAP Portugal and gain full control of ITA Airways.

