MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

PRAGUE: Two passenger trains collided in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on Tuesday morning, injuring 46 people, with four in serious conditions.

According to the Czech News Agency, the two passenger trains collided head-on at low speeds on a railway bridge over Seifertova Street near Prague's main railway station. The Prague Emergency Medical Service said both train drivers were among the injured.

The injured were transported to several hospitals in Prague for treatment, and on-site medical rescue operations have been completed.

According to Czech Television (CT24), the collision disrupted rail services at Prague's main railway station, causing delays and diversions to multiple trains.

The Czech railway infrastructure manager said operations had resumed at some platforms, but rail traffic remained disrupted.

Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik told CT24 that preliminary information suggested that one of the trains may have passed a stop signal.

The railway safety system subsequently activated emergency braking measures, but the collision could not be entirely prevented.

Police and railway accident investigators are investigating the exact cause of the collision and determining responsibility.

