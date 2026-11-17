MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Oslo: Norwegian government on Tuesday proposed gradually raising the age at which people can claim a state pension starting in 2029, linking it to gains in life expectancy.

Under the proposal, which was released for public consultation, the current standard pension age of 67 would be replaced by a benchmark that rises as people live longer. The earliest age at which eligible workers can claim a pension, currently 62, would rise in parallel.

People born in 1967 would be the first affected, with their pension age thresholds rising by about three months. Based on current life expectancy projections, those born in the late 1990s could face a standard pension age of about 70 and an earliest claiming age of about 65, the government said.

The government also proposed a lifelong supplement for eligible workers who have spent many years in employment and need to retire early, as well as measures to improve pensions for people receiving disability benefits and those on the lowest pensions.

The consultation runs through Feb. 17, 2027. The government aims to submit a bill to parliament in the spring of 2027.