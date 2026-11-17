MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's stock market closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark index declining 27.59 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 10,079.41 points.

Trading during the session reached 116,044,459 shares, with a total value of QR305.99 million across 21,240 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 13 companies advanced, while 36 recorded losses. Four companies remained unchanged compared with their previous closing prices.

The market's total capitalization stood at QR616.97 billion at the close, down from QR619.11 billion in the previous session.