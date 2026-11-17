MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Sophie Sirtaine, Erik Feyen, and Caroline Cerruti

Over the next 10 to 15 years, around 1.2 billion young people in developing countries will reach working age. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will have an essential role creating the jobs and opportunities needed – they are the engine of the economy in developing countries, accounting for 90 percent of firms and 75 percent of workers.

Yet MSMEs consistently identify finance as their biggest operational constraint. 39 percent of MSMEs in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) lack sufficient access to credit. Among firms that seek external financing, the share rises to 75 percent. And access to finance matters: having a formal loan raises firm employment by an average of 12 percent and boosts sales and profits by about 18 percent.

Financial systems have been resilient – so far

For MSMEs to grow and hire, stable and accessible financial systems are essential. In most EMDEs, financial systems have held up well against trade uncertainty, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, including the recent escalation in the Middle East. But that resilience is uneven, and smaller firms tend to feel the pressures first.

Nearly half of the debt owed by EMDE firms with fewer than 1,000 employees is considered at risk, meaning earnings barely cover interest payments. And where banks hold large amounts of their own government's debt (a median of 15 percent of assets, and more than 28 percent in the most exposed one-tenth of banking systems), lending to the private sector, including small businesses, can be crowded out.

The financing gap for MSMEs runs in the trillions

The scale of unmet demand for finance is large and persistent. As of 2023, the credit gap for formal MSMEs in EMDEs stood at $4 trillion. That is about 11 percent of EMDE GDP and 72 percent of estimated potential demand. And women-led businesses carry a disproportionate share of the gap.

The equity finance gap is equally sobering. There is an estimated shortfall of at least $1.4 trillion a year in early-stage and growth equity for formal MSMEs. Of the firms that could benefit from equity financing, nearly 96 percent cannot get it. Venture capital remains tiny. That shortfall particularly affects innovative, high-growth firms, that are most likely to create well-paid jobs.

A key challenge that small firms, especially younger and informal ones, face is a lack of financial history and eligible collateral. Lenders traditionally rely on financial statements, credit histories, and collateral such as land or buildings. Without those, access to finance closes or becomes prohibitively expensive.

Data as the new collateral

Digitisation of financial services has become a game changer for MSMEs, helping them become more visible. Every digital transaction leaves a trail. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) models can now combine thousands of behavioural and transactional data points in real time and produce credit assessments that are faster and cheaper, even for firms with no formal financial histories.

The results are already visible. In Brazil, China, and India, fintech lenders have reached tens of millions of previously underserved borrowers in little more than a decade. Banks are adapting too: they are partnering with e-commerce, logistics, and wholesale platforms to embed financial services at the point of sale. And technology increasingly allows loan tenors and repayments to be tailored to a firm's actual cash flow rather than a fixed monthly schedule.

But rapid innovation also brings new risks, including digital fraud, algorithmic bias, and cyberattacks. Seventy-seven percent of EMDEs with elevated financial sector risks also have weak cyber defenses. That matters more now that frontier AI models can find and exploit vulnerabilities at speed and scale.

The role of capital markets

Deeper domestic capital markets can help address longer-term debt and equity gaps, but in many EMDEs they remain shallow and illiquid. They can serve MSMEs in two ways. The first is by funding the lenders. In Brazil, fintech lenders sell their MSME receivables to dedicated credit funds that raise money from institutional investors.

The second is by financing medium-size firms directly. Minibonds, which are corporate bonds issued under simplified requirements, have opened the bond market to smaller companies in Italy, and Peru is following suit. SME exchanges, however, remain small. Tokenized bonds issued by fintech lenders are an early but promising frontier.

Climate shocks amplify vulnerabilities.

Climate shocks add a further layer of vulnerability. EMDEs account for 40 percent of global economic losses from natural disasters. However, they hold only 13.2 percent of global insurance assets and receive just 3.4 percent of total insurance claims payments.

Over the past decade, the share of disaster losses not covered by insurance has averaged 58 percent. It exceeds 80 percent in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and reaches 95 percent in some of the poorest countries. For an uninsured small business, a single flood can wipe out inventory and equipment, possibly the assets it pledged to secure its loan. Insurance can help firms cope with such shocks.

A cross-cutting policy agenda

Financial stability, digital innovation, and disaster resilience are often treated as separate policy agendas. But progress requires a cross-cutting policy approach:

Creating the data ecosystem, including interoperable digital payments, open finance, and modernised credit reporting, backed by regulatory frameworks that enable the full range of financial providers and products, including capital markets.

Modernising the enabling environment. Modern secured transactions frameworks, collateral registries, and insolvency regimes tailored to small firms are essential for asset-based and longer-term finance.

Ensuring protection and safety nets are fit for purpose. Consumer and investor protection, cyber resilience, data privacy, and strong supervision are what make the financial system and digital finance trustworthy. Sound, operational financial safety nets keep a shock from turning into a credit crunch for small firms.

Using public money only where market failures justify it, and planning the exit. Targeted interventions should focus on persistent market failures and complement enabling environment reforms, not replace them. Good design means sound diagnostics with a gender lens, private capital mobilization as a central objective, rigorous monitoring, and a clear exit path as markets mature.

Closing the protection gap. Risk reduction, better risk data, public-private insurance partnerships, and digital distribution can bring affordable coverage to the households, farmers, and small firms that need it most.

The 2026 edition of the World Bank Group's Finance and Prosperity Report puts a spotlight on MSME finance.





