MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Australia is set to continue exporting fossil fuels to the world for decades to come, at scale, and has no plans to transition away from them, according to a new report by Climate Analytics on the country's global carbon footprint.

The report,“Past its fossil fuel exit date,” released today at COP31 in Türkiye, finds the Australian government's exported fossil fuel emissions will only marginally drop by 2040. Even then, its exported emissions will be 900 million tonnes per year, twice what it reports as domestic emissions in 2025.

The report, an update from Climate Analytics' 2024 analysis, confirms that Australia's global carbon footprint, at 4.3 percent of global emissions, has barely changed since then.

Since it was elected in 2022, the Albanese government has given the green light to at least 37 new or expanded coal, oil and gas projects, with coal mine permits running as late as 2088 – nearly 40 years after the year it has pledged to reach net zero.

Two massive gas developments - Browse at Scott Reef offshore in Western Australia, and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory - that together would produce several billion tonnes of emissions, are advancing in Australia. Browse is pending a final federal environmental approval yet clearly has Albanese's support, while Beetaloo has already begun commercial production with the backing of both the NT and federal governments.

“This report shows it's abundantly clear Australia is not“doing its part” as the prime minister claimed here in Türkiye last week,” said Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare.

“There is a deep contradiction in a government position that champions climate ambition abroad but plans for continued fossil fuel exports, with approvals for coal mines and gas fields that lock in production for decades.”

Australia's main contribution to climate change is the fossil fuels it sells abroad.

“It's clear from our analysis that Australia has little intention of even starting its own transition away from fossil fuels,” said Thomas Houlie, report lead author and senior analyst at Climate Analytics. So the question is what does Australia get out of its fossil fuel exports? The industry is a relatively small employer, Australians just get more climate change, and the coal and gas we sell abroad erodes the government's credibility here in Antalya.

The report maps out what Australia's fossil fuel exports would look like under a Paris-aligned transition away from fossil fuels, finding it would avoid as much as 9.6 billion tonnes of carbon emissions over the next 15 years. This would spare 4 to 5.7 million people exposure to unprecedented heat and, on the Great Barrier Reef, 126 to 176 million coral colonies would survive mass bleaching events that would otherwise kill them.

The report calls on the Australian government to draw-up a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels. It also calls for a whole-of-economy decarbonisation plan built on renewables and electrification of end uses.

“Australia is perfectly placed to take advantage of its massive renewable potential, which would benefit both the economy and the climate. The first step is to take its foot off the gas. Let's see its roadmap,” said Houlie.

Domestically, the government should immediately halt approvals of new fossil fuel projects, extensions and expansions, since every new approval locks in emissions for decades. Its transition away from fossil fuels roadmap should set clear timelines for the phase-out of existing extraction and processing assets.

Past its fossil fuel export date Australia's fossil fuel export carbon footprint.