MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New clearing platform by Lightspeed-backed company aims to transform how companies buy and sell compute, replacing rigid, multi-year offtake contracts with flexible access

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Compute Desk, please note that certain third-party company references in the sub-headline and fifth paragraph of the Physical Settlement section have been removed. The corrected release follows:



Compute Desk today announced a $45M round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, to build capital markets infrastructure to price, trade, hedge and clear compute.









“We are building the best team on the planet at pricing and clearing compute risk,” said Andrawes Bahou, Founder and CEO of Compute Desk. The Compute Desk team features star quant portfolio managers from Citadel and Two Sigma, commodities traders from Winton, and GPU engineers from Meta and AWS. Compute Desk's CTO is noted for his work on the discovery of the Higgs Boson.



“Compute is the largest input in the AI economy. Regardless of whether there is a compute glut or shortage, it is bought and sold through outdated contracts that can't keep up with the magnitude of demand and its associated risks,” said Justin Overdorff, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.“Compute Desk is building what this market has been missing: a clearing platform to efficiently move and settle compute, backed by accurate pricing and a team that understands quant trading, commodities and GPU infrastructure. This will fundamentally expand the aperture of how compute is accessed and financed.”

Compute's risk problem

Hyperscalers will spend $1 trillion in debt-backed dollars on AI, but the market cannot digest this level of risk anymore. This has led to sharp increases in bond yields of neoclouds like CoreWeave and expanding hyperscaler credit default swap spreads, like those of Oracle.

In compute, risk is transferred from seller to buyer through“offtake” contracts. Neoclouds and their lenders require compute buyers to commit to multiple years of compute, even when they are not certain they need it.

This arrangement has reached its limits, as lenders realize that the“offtakers”, even hyperscalers, might default on their payments. This slows down compute deployment, while paradoxically, inexorable AI demand causes compute to always be sold out.

The clearing reference price for compute

One of the requirements for markets to clear is a reference price. Today, compute pricing is negotiated privately, behind closed doors, which makes prices opaque and hard to agree on. To solve this problem, Compute Desk built a family of indexes, tracking compute prices from private transactions through exclusive price-sharing partnerships with neoclouds.



Today, AI companies and hyperscalers like Meta rely on Compute Desk's Compute Signal platform for compute price assessments.“Compute Desk immediately impressed us with their depth of expertise in approaching compute financialization, that can only be achieved by actual engineering experience as well as financial acumen. They are a critical partner for Hydra,” said Ariel Deschapell, CTO and Co-founder of baremetal cloud Hydra.



Compute Desk has partnered with Bloomberg and General Index to bring its regulated benchmark indexes DESKB300, DESKB200, DESKH200, DESKH100 to the screens of 350,000 CFOs, traders and CIOs, allowing them to track Nvidia chip offtake pricing.

The daily price indexes are closely tracked by firms as diverse as JP Morgan, Citibank, VanEck, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, Citadel Commodities and more.



Packaging Compute Risk

Efficient markets require a standard way to package and trade risk. Taking from other commodity markets, Compute Desk packages compute risk into financial instruments. Its exchange partners Nodal Exchange, Architect Financial and Liquid Compute are undergoing a regulatory process to offer compute futures and options, based on Compute Desk's reference indexes.

“Compute Desk's indexes are expertly constructed to offer investors and hedgers the lowest basis risk in trading compute,” said Brett Harrison, Founder of Architect Financial and former Citadel Securities and Jane Street executive.



Compute Desk has built a liquidity program: A network of partners who trade, market-make and broker compute risk. Through Compute Trader, Compute Desk's market access platform, trading firms, hedge funds and family offices take on risk and get paid for it. In doing so, they de-risk others, such as a teachers' pension fund exposed to compute loans, or AI startups like Conduit Intelligence who are building brain-computer interfaces.

Physical Settlement

The third pillar of Compute Desk's clearing platform is physical clearing technology, called Compute Clear.“Put simply, Compute Clear is a technology to move physical compute between buyers and sellers, but built specifically for clearinghouses,” says David Lopez Mateos, CTO and Co-founder of Compute Desk.

The company is rolling out Compute Clear, to exchanges and their clearinghouses, enabling them to convert their clients' derivative positions into deliverable compute.

For sellers, this provides an alternative to transferring risk through multi-year offtakes. For buyers, it means access to compute without committing to years of capacity they may not need.



Clem von Stengel, CEO of Conduit Intelligence, a brain-computer interface startup summarizes:“Compute Desk solves financial risk related to compute, which for us means we can access compute but only for as long as we need it and not more.”

Compute Desk revealed Lightspeed as it's lead investor, alongside Menlo Ventures, Hedosophia, Motive Partners, Crucible Capital, Inovia Capital, Soma Capital, Mythos Ventures, Blue Wire Capital, Firesteak Ventures and Drysdale Ventures.



About Compute Desk

Compute Desk is building the capital markets infrastructure to price, trade, hedge and clear compute. The company provides GPU pricing indexes, hedging tools, and physical clearing technology for compute buyers, sellers and lenders. Learn more at computedesk.com.

About Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a global, multi-stage, venture capital firm managing over $65B in assets. Since its founding in 2000, Lightspeed has been the first investor and an early backer of some of the most innovative companies in the world including Abridge, Anthropic, Castelion, Glean, Mistral, Navan, Netskope, Rubrik, Snap, Wiz, and more. Learn more at lsvp.com.

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