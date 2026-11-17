Omnicom Health Named Network of the Year; WPP Takes Holding Company of the Year Honors

- Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, New York Festivals Health AwardsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Festivals Health Awards announced the winners of its 2026 competition, recognizing outstanding creative work and innovation across health and wellness communications.With entries submitted from 14 countries around the world, this year's winning campaigns came from agencies in Singapore, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The international reach of the competition reflects the global nature of healthcare communications and the power of creative ideas to address shared health challenges across cultures and communities.Selected from the 2026 Shortlist, this year's winning entries were evaluated by two distinguished Executive Jury panels. Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, served as Jury Chair of the Health & Wellness Executive Jury, while Jason Graff, Global Chief Creative Officer at VML Health, led the Pharma Executive Jury.The NYF Health Grand Award recognizes the highest-scoring Gold-winning campaign in each competition division. In 2026, two campaigns earned this distinction, one in Health & Wellness and one in Pharma. NYF Health's Grand Award, the Best of Show designation, spotlights the most exceptional work of the year.2026 Health & Wellness Grand AwardLeo Singapore was honored with the 2026 Health & Wellness Grand Award, a Gold Tower and a Silver Tower for“Vaseline and The Real Nigerian Prince,” created for client Vaseline in the Health Awareness & Advocacy: Social Media – Social Media Influencers category.Confronting the growing threat of counterfeit skincare products in Nigeria, the campaign addressed the dangers of unregulated ingredients in fake Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Body Oil while working to restore consumer confidence in the brand. Turning a familiar cultural stereotype on its head, Vaseline partnered with Prince Chris Okagbue, a real, verifiable Nigerian prince whose identity, like the brand's, had been exploited by counterfeiters and scammers.The campaign was launched through the Prince's own social media channels, using his personality and humor to engage consumers and direct them to the Vaseline Authenticator, a WhatsApp-based tool that allowed shoppers to instantly verify whether a product was genuine or counterfeit. By transforming the "Nigerian Prince" stereotype into a powerful symbol of authenticity, the campaign created a new way for consumers to identify genuine products and protect themselves.“After helping Nigerians spot fakes, we couldn't be happier that our Nigerian Prince has further raised his awareness game with this Grand. Many thanks to NYF Health Awards for this royal honour.”-Asheen Naidu, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Singapore2026 Pharma Grand AwardEVERSANA INTOUCH was honored with the 2026 Pharma Grand Award and two Gold Towers for“Look Deeper Than Pigment,” created for client AbbVie in the Pharma: Health & Disease Awareness and Advocacy: Print Technique | Craft – Typography category.Challenging the perception of vitiligo as merely a cosmetic skin condition,“Look Deeper Than Pigment” brought attention to the often-overlooked psychological impact of the disease, including anxiety, depression, and social isolation. Using patients' depigmented skin as a canvas for visual storytelling, the campaign transformed their skin into a powerful expression of the emotional struggles that often remain unseen, encouraging greater understanding of the condition beyond its physical symptoms."Each person's vitiligo patches gave us a different starting point. Using projection, makeup, and hand-drawn typography, we formed the words around their individual patterns. Each required its own approach, making the craft as personal as the story." - Nick Capanear, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Global Craft, EVERSANA INTOUCH“This is typography where form, meaning, and message become one. The condition itself shapes the letterforms, transforming what we can see into a powerful expression of what we cannot.” - Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, EVERSANA INTOUCH“This year's Grand Award winners challenged first impressions and encouraged us to look beyond the surface to the deeper human impact of health and disease. Across the competition, we saw creative work that brought important health issues into focus, gave voice to lived experiences, and demonstrated how powerful communications can change perceptions, build understanding, and make a meaningful difference in people's lives.”-Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYFHealthAgencies honored with Gold Towers for their impactful campaigns include VML, which earned two Gold Towers for“Beat Cancer Off” for client Fuck Cancer. Other Gold-winning work included The Bloc for“Pee Decoder” for client Flucisten Duo, Digitas Health for“Silent InHERitance” for clients NOCC and Myriad, and Ogilvy Health UK for“Seizure Stories: 'Kitchen'” for client UCB.Reflecting this year's theme, Rewarding Those Who See Health Differently, the winning campaigns advanced health awareness, amplified patient voices, and challenged perceptions. The inaugural Human Lens: The Lived Experience category brought patient stories, caregiver perspectives, and community voices to the forefront.2026 Industry Awards2026 Agency of the YearKlick Health was named the 2026 Agency of the Year, earning the distinction for achieving the highest cumulative points across this year's competition. The annual honor recognizes the agency with the strongest overall performance, based on points earned by its winning campaigns and finalist entries across all mediums and categories.“Every year, our teams challenge themselves to create work that is more ambitious, more human, and more impossible to ignore,” said Klick Health CCO Rich Levy.“Thank you to New York Festivals for recognizing that effort, and thank you to our clients and partners for trusting us and for making this ambitious work possible.”2026 Agency Network of the YearOmnicom Health was named the 2026 Network of the Year. The distinction is awarded to the advertising agency network earning the highest cumulative points for entries across all mediums and categories in the NYF Health Awards.2026 Holding Company of the YearWPP has been named the 2026 Holding Company of the Year, recognizing the holding company whose advertising networks achieve the highest cumulative points for entries across all mediums and competitions. With agencies and networks operating in more than 100 countries, WPP earns this distinction for its collective performance across this year's New York Festivals competitions."Healthcare is an industry where creativity matters more than ever. With health and pharma, bold ideas don't just win awards, they have the power to change lives. This recognition is a massive honor and a direct reflection of the extraordinary talent we've built across our health teams at WPP. To every one of them and every brave client partner who made this happen, this one belongs to you."-Rob Reilly, Chief Creative Officer, WPPThe results of the New York Festivals Health Awards Shortlist Jury and Health & Wellness / Pharma Executive Jury sessions determine the overall points earned for winning entries. The New York Festivals Special Industry Awards provide an account of the highest-ranking companies and agencies within this year's NYF Health Awards competition.View the 2026 NYF Health Awards winner's gallery.For more information on the 2026 New York Festivals Health Awards competition visit:About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World's Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthAwardsRadioAwardsTV&FilmAwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: .

Gayle Seminara Mandel

New York Festivals

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NYFHealth® Winners Announced; EVERSANA INTOUCH and Leo Singapore Earn Grand Awards; Klick Health is Agency of the Year News Provided By New York Festivals November 17, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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