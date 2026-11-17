MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rechargeable VialCool Ultra offers adjustable temperature settings, up to 48 hours of cooling and a portable alternative to traditional ice-pack storageVialCool today introduced the VialCool Ultra, a portable, rechargeable electric cooler designed to help people transport insulin, GLP-1 medications and peptide vials while traveling, commuting and managing everyday activities. The compact device combines adjustable temperature settings, rechargeable operation and a convenient carrying design in a product approximately the size of a water bottle.For people who depend on temperature-sensitive medications, maintaining appropriate storage conditions away from home can require careful planning. Traditional ice packs, insulated bags and unfamiliar refrigerators can complicate travel and daily routines. VialCool Ultra offers an electric cooling alternative designed to make medication transport more convenient.“People shouldn't have to organize their lives around finding a refrigerator or worrying about how long an ice pack will last,” said Maikol Rodriguez, Founder of VialCool.“We wanted to offer a practical, portable solution that gives people more flexibility and confidence when they're away from home. VialCool is designed to make one part of managing temperature-sensitive medications a little easier.”Designed for Mobility and Everyday ConvenienceThe VialCool Ultra features an adjustable temperature setting ranging from 0°C to 18°C (32°F to 64°F), a digital temperature display and a rechargeable battery rated for 8-9 hours per charge. The supplier lists up to 48 hours of cooling with the lid closed. Actual cooling performance and battery life depend on environmental conditions and use.The device accommodates a variety of medication containers, including up to five slim injector pens or more than 25 small peptide vials, depending on container dimensions. Its compact design makes it suitable for travel bags, backpacks and everyday use.Additional features include:Adjustable electronic temperature settings and digital displayRechargeable battery rated for 8-9 hours per charge, with USB power options for longer useUSB-compatible power options for travel and extended useCompact carrying design with travel case and shoulder strapCapacity for multiple injection pens or medication vialsIncluded charging accessories and a 12-month manufacturing warrantyUsers should always follow the storage requirements provided by their medication manufacturer and verify that appropriate temperatures are maintained. The VialCool Ultra is a medication cooling accessory and does not contain medication.Special Black Friday Pricing Available Through November 30To introduce the VialCool Ultra to consumers ahead of the holiday travel season, VialCool is offering the device for $149 during its Black Friday promotion, which runs through November 30, 2026.The company also offers multi-unit purchasing options and free shipping within the United States.For product information, specifications and purchasing details, visit .About VialCoolBased in Tampa, Florida, VialCool offers portable electric cooling solutions designed for people who need to transport temperature-sensitive medications, including insulin, GLP-1 injection pens and peptide vials. The company's VialCool Ultra combines rechargeable operation, adjustable temperature settings and a compact design intended to make medication transport more convenient.For more information, visit .Media ContactSteve MarinoIT Partner, Propel Dental...al202-841-2941

Steve Marino

Propel Dental

+1 202-841-2941

...al

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VialCool Introduces Portable Electric Cooling Solution for Insulin, GLP-1 Medications and Peptides News Provided By Propel Dental November 17, 2026, 19:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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