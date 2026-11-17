Blending mystery, education, and interactive experiences, Cathy Warshaw is making learning engaging while fostering curiosity and critical thinking in teens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if young people were encouraged not simply to follow someone else's path but to become the heroes of their own stories? For award-winning author and entrepreneur Cathy Warshaw, that idea drives Sisterhood Sleuths, an expanding youth empowerment platform combining storytelling, education, and interactive entertainment.

“Young people need more than information to prepare for the future. They need the confidence to think independently, the curiosity to explore new possibilities, and the courage to trust their judgment, speak up, and make a difference. Through Sisterhood Sleuths, I want to inspire young people to develop these qualities while discovering that learning can be an exciting adventure. I want them to recognize their potential and understand that they have the power to shape their own futures,” says Warshaw.

Warshaw began writing her first mystery novel, The Obsidian Eye, at age 73, turning a creative pursuit into an international youth empowerment vision. Her planned eight-book Secret Societies and the Sisterhood Sleuths series follows young investigators across countries and cultures as they uncover historical mysteries and explore themes of friendship, courage, and independent thinking.

“Sisterhood Sleuths is growing far beyond books. We're building an engaging world for young people ages 10–18 through our weekly podcast, monthly digital magazine, original music, interactive mystery games, and educational outreach initiatives. Everything we create has one purpose: to make learning exciting while helping young people discover their abilities and believe in themselves,” explains Warshaw.

One of Warshaw's most important initiatives is the Sisterhood Sleuths School Program, developed for schools, libraries, and youth organizations. Combining guided reading with interactive activities, it encourages students to communicate, collaborate, examine real-world challenges, and develop confidence in their judgment. Its lessons emphasize critical thinking, resilience, leadership, cultural understanding, and personal responsibility.

“Through Sisterhood Sleuths, I want to use storytelling to help young people develop critical-thinking skills, cultivate curiosity, and become lifelong learners. By combining mystery, historical intrigue, international adventure, and immersive storytelling, I hope to inspire young readers to ask questions, explore possibilities, and discover a world beyond what they already know,” Warshaw says.

In an upcoming November 2026 CEO Verse cover story titled Building a Global Legacy Through Storytelling, Education, and Entrepreneurship, Warshaw shares her vision for transforming Sisterhood Sleuths into an international youth empowerment brand. The feature explores her storytelling, educational, and interactive entertainment initiatives and her commitment to developing critical thinking, confidence, and cultural understanding among young people. She has been selected among The Women Transforming Youth Empowerment in 2026.

“Ultimately, my dream is for Sisterhood Sleuths to become more than books or entertainment,” Warshaw concludes.“I want to build an international community where young people form meaningful connections, respect different perspectives, discover their strengths, and face the future with confidence. Most importantly, I want every young person to understand that their voice matters, their possibilities are limitless, and they have the power to shape their own future. Become the hero of your own story.”

About Cathy Warshaw

Cathy Warshaw is an award-winning author, songwriter, certified life coach, and entrepreneur dedicated to empowering young people through storytelling, creativity, and personal development. She is the creative force behind Secret Societies and the Sisterhood SleuthsTM, an eight-book global mystery-adventure series combining historical intrigue and puzzles with lessons in courage, friendship, confidence, and resilience. Her growing multimedia brand features original music, a mobile app, board games, empowerment merchandise, and educational outreach initiatives. Through her work, she encourages teens to embrace their strengths, trust their voices, and discover the hero within themselves.

To learn more about Warshaw and Sisterhood Sleuths, visit .

Cathy Warshaw is available for interviews.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cathy Warshaw, Author and Advocate, Challenges the Next Generation to Become the Heroes of Their Own Stories News Provided By Boundless Media November 17, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.