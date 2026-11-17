Beautifully finished white kitchen featuring professionally painted cabinets, detailed trim, and a bright, timeless design.

Modern living room featuring a bold dark accent wall, crisp white fireplace, and professionally finished interior paint.

Fresh white exterior finish showcasing a beautifully updated brick home with clean lines and classic curb appeal.

The Spanish Fork painting contractor brings its in-house painting crews and 5-year workmanship warranty to Sandy and surrounding Salt Lake Valley communities.

- Trevor Ward

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ward Painting Company, a licensed Utah painting contractor, opened a new location in Sandy this October, extending its residential painting services into Salt Lake County for the first time. The expansion brings the company's team of painters and its 5-year workmanship warranty to homeowners beyond its home base of Spanish Fork and Utah County.

The Sandy opening follows 7 years of serving Utah County homeowners. Rather than stretching its Utah County crews across a larger territory, the company chose to open a second location based out of Sandy so it can better serve clients in Salt Lake County.

From the new location, Ward Painting Company will offer interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet painting, and specialty finishes to homeowners in Sandy and nearby communities, including Draper, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights, and South Jordan. Homeowners looking for an interior painting company Sandy can request a free estimate from Ward Painting Company over the phone or via their website.

An in-house team, not subcontractors

Ward Painting Company's projects are completed by its own employees rather than outside subcontractors. That means the people who walk through a home during the estimate are part of the same company, and the same standards, training, and accountability apply from the first conversation to the last coat. From day one, Trever Ward focused on building a team culture that values craftsmanship and respect. Our carefully selected painters are dependable, detail-oriented, and committed to making your space look its best-on time and on budget.

A process that homeowners and businesses can trust

Painting can disrupt a household, especially when multiple rooms or an entire exterior are involved. Ward Painting Company's process is designed to keep that disruption to a minimum:

Estimate: Starts with an on-site walkthrough and follows with an itemized written quote for the project.

Preparation: Depending on the condition of your walls, preparation may include patching holes and imperfections, sanding rough areas, caulking gaps, cleaning surfaces, and applying primer where necessary. We address the preparation required for the agreed-upon scope of work before applying paint.

Painting: Crews show up as scheduled, keep customers updated on progress, and maintain a clean workspace each day.

Final walkthrough: Customers review the finished work with the project team before the job is considered complete.

A 5-year warranty

Ward Painting Company backs its work with a 5-year workmanship warranty. Ward painting stands behind their work and guarantees their workmanship with a 5-year warranty. We won't settle for anything less than extraordinary.” A written warranty is a great way for homeowners to compare painters.

“Homeowners shouldn't have to wonder who's showing up, when they're finishing, or what happens if something goes wrong,” said Trever Ward, owner of Ward Painting Company.“After seeing too many homeowners frustrated with unreliable contractors, poor workmanship, and inflated prices, we knew there had to be a better way. Opening in Sandy lets us bring the same team and the same standards we've built in Spanish Fork to more Utah homeowners.”

Ward Painting Company will continue serving its existing customers in Spanish Fork and Utah County while growing its presence in Sandy and across Salt Lake County. As a painting company Sandy homeowners can turn to for residential projects, Ward Painting Company is also expanding its reach to serve more customers throughout the county.

Homeowners interested in scheduling an estimate can visit wardpaintingcompany or call 385-236-0861. The Sandy location is at 43 W 9000 S, Sandy, UT 84070.

About Ward Painting Company

Ward Painting Company is a licensed Utah painting contractor based in Spanish Fork, with a second location in Sandy serving Salt Lake County homeowners. The company provides residential interior and exterior painting using skilled in-house employees. Homeowners looking for an interior painting company Salt Lake County can rely on the company's experienced team and 5-year workmanship warranty. Learn more at wardpaintingcompany.

Trevor Ward

Ward Painting Company

+1 385-236-0861

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Ward Painting Company Opens Sandy Location, Expanding Painting Services Into Salt Lake County News Provided By Drumroll Reviews & Referrals November 17, 2026, 19:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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