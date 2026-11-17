Green Tile Kitchen

Double Vanity Bathroom

Madison-area homeowners who plan to stay are asking their homes to work harder for them, and to feel warmer doing it

- Aaron Harrison, co-owner and remodeler at Sims Exteriors & RemodelingMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After years of white kitchens, Madison-area homeowners are bringing wood back. In its second annual home trends forecast, Sims Exteriors & Remodeling reports that stained cabinetry, warm neutral paint, workstation sinks and storm-ready exteriors defined its 2026 projects across the Greater Madison area, and the remodeler expects all four to carry into 2027.“People come to us because something about how their home works frustrates them,” said Aaron Harrison, co-owner and remodeling specialist at Sims Exteriors & Remodeling.“We solve that first, and then we make it beautiful. Most of our clients plan to live in these spaces for the next 10 to 15 years or more, so they want it done right.”Key Takeaways- Stained wood cabinetry was the biggest kitchen trend Sims Exteriors & Remodeling saw in 2026, and the company expects it to continue in 2027.- Painted cabinets are moving from white to warm neutrals such as beige and cream, usually paired with stained wood.- About three in four recent Sims kitchen projects included a workstation sink, most often a single-basin model with sliding accessories.- After hail damage in the Madison area, many homeowners upgraded to Class 4 impact-resistant shingles and engineered siding.- Sims plans bathrooms for aging in place from the start, including shower-wall blocking for future grab bars.Stained wood makes a comebackHomeowners want to see the grain again: the warmth of walnut, hickory and white oak in a kitchen that feels lived in. It was the biggest shift Sims saw this year, and it's practical, too. Stained wood hides fingerprints, nicks and everyday wear far better than paint.Crisp white gives way to warm neutralsWhere cabinets are painted, bright white is giving way to soft beige and cream, colors that feel calm without going cold. Painted pieces are often paired with stained wood, so a kitchen gets contrast without losing its warmth. A recent Sims kitchen in Madison shows the look: stained wood cabinetry framing a green tile backsplash and a professional Wolf range.Workstation sinks go mainstreamAbout three in four recent Sims kitchens included a workstation sink, the hardworking basin with a ledge that holds cutting boards, colanders and drying racks right where the prep happens. Most homeowners choose a standard single-basin model and outfit it with the accessories they will actually use.Bathrooms built to grow with their ownersSims raises aging-in-place options at the start of every bathroom project, even with clients who don't need them yet. If a homeowner isn't ready for a grab bar, the crew can add blocking inside the shower wall so one can go in later without tearing out new tile. It's a small step during a remodel that lets the room keep working for the people who live there, for years to come.Exteriors built for Wisconsin weatherAfter a hailstorm last year brought baseball-size hail and widespread roof and siding damage to the Madison area, many homeowners treated the insurance check as a starting point rather than the finish line. Instead of replacing like for like, they upgraded to materials built for the next storm: Class 4 impact-resistant shingles, the highest impact rating for asphalt shingles, and engineered siding.“Storms seem to be hitting our area more often, and homeowners don't want to go through this twice,” said JW Sims, founder and president of Sims Exteriors & Remodeling.“When the insurance check covers a basic replacement, a lot of people choose to put a little more toward a Class 4 shingle or engineered siding that will hold up to the next one.”Sims' 2026 forecast, released in November 2025, called both the move to warm neutrals and the rise of the workstation sink. A year later, both are showing up in Madison-area kitchens. More information is available at madisonexteriorsandremodeling.FAQsWhat are the top home remodeling trends for 2027 in Madison, Wisconsin?According to Sims Exteriors & Remodeling, the top trends are stained wood cabinetry, warm neutral paint colors such as beige and cream, workstation sinks and impact-resistant exterior materials.Is stained wood cabinetry coming back?Yes. Sims Exteriors & Remodeling reports that stained wood was the biggest shift in its 2026 kitchen projects, replacing painted white cabinets. Stain also hides everyday wear better than paint.What is a workstation sink?A workstation sink has a ledge along the rim that holds sliding accessories such as cutting boards, colanders and drying racks. About three in four recent Sims Exteriors & Remodeling kitchen projects included one.What roofing and siding are Madison homeowners choosing after hail damage?Many Sims Exteriors & Remodeling clients in the Madison area upgraded to Class 4 impact-resistant shingles, the highest impact rating for asphalt shingles, and engineered siding when replacing storm-damaged roofs and siding.How can a bathroom be planned for aging in place?Sims Exteriors & Remodeling discusses aging-in-place options at the start of each bathroom project. One simple step is adding blocking inside the shower wall during a remodel so a grab bar can be installed later without removing tile.Who is Sims Exteriors & Remodeling?Sims Exteriors & Remodeling is a design-build remodeling company based in Stoughton, Wisconsin. It serves the Greater Madison area with kitchen, bathroom, basement and whole-house remodels, plus roofing, siding and windows.About Sims IncorporatedBased in Stoughton, WI, Sims Incorporated specializes in transforming homes with a comprehensive range of design and remodeling services. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, they've become a beacon of excellence in home transformation. More details are available at madisonexteriorsandremodeling.

Mirjam Lippuner

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Stained wood, warm neutrals and storm-tough exteriors top Sims' 2027 home trends forecast News Provided By Get Ink DIY November 17, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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