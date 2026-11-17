Founding Partner Podcast, hosted by Jonathan E. Hawkins, is a podcast focused on the business, management, and strategic challenges of owning and operating a law firm.

Law Firm GC founder continues sharing insights and conversations on the business of building, growing, and managing successful law firms.

- Jonathan E. HawkinsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founding Partner Podcast, hosted by Jonathan E. Hawkins, founder of Law Firm GC, is entering its fourth year of conversations with law firm founders about the challenges and opportunities of building and running a successful law practice.Since its launch, the podcast has explored the business side of practicing law, including starting and growing a firm, partnership relationships, attorney transitions, mergers and acquisitions, profitability, succession planning, leadership, and firm culture. Through interviews with founding attorneys, Mr. Hawkins examines the decisions, experiences, and lessons that shape law firm ownership.Mr. Hawkins brings extensive experience advising attorneys and law firms to the conversations. He is also the author of The Law Firm Life Cycle, which examines the business and legal issues that arise as law firms form, grow, evolve, and transition. Through both his book and podcast, he shares practical insights drawn from his work with attorneys and law firms across the country. Mr. Hawkins's insights on law firm management have also been quoted in Legal Management, the publication of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA), reflecting his perspective on the business and operational challenges facing today's law firms.“Running a law firm requires much more than being a good lawyer,” said Mr. Hawkins.“Owners and managing partners must make difficult business decisions, navigate relationships, and continually think about the future of their firms. The podcast gives me an opportunity to hear directly from founders about their journeys, the challenges they've faced, and the lessons they've learned along the way.”Entering its fourth year, Founding Partner Podcast continues to bring valuable perspectives and practical insights to law firm owners and leaders. Founding Partner Podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Learn more at Law Firm GC.About Law Firm GCLaw Firm GC is a boutique law firm dedicated to representing lawyers and law firms throughout the United States. Serving as outside general counsel to law firms of all sizes, from solo practitioners to firms with more than 100 attorneys, Law Firm GC provides strategic legal counsel and practical business guidance throughout the life cycle of a law practice. Its services include corporate and partnership matters, law firm formations, mergers and acquisitions, lateral attorney transitions, partnership disputes, professional liability, ethics, employment matters, succession planning, and firm dissolutions. Drawing on extensive experience in the legal industry, Law Firm GC helps lawyers and law firms form, protect, grow, and exit their practices.

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Jonathan E. Hawkins' Founding Partner Podcast Enters Its Fourth Year News Provided By Law Firm GC November 17, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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