Kevin Bednarz, Artist

The fourth annual GRIND Pop-Up Art Show brings bold paintings, painted skateboard decks, guest artists and live tattooing to Leesburg on Saturday, November 21

- Kevin Bednarz, ArtistLEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A former Leesburg bank will become a pop-up gallery for one night when Loudoun County artist and restaurateur Kevin Bednarz brings GRIND back on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Now in its fourth year, the free exhibition will feature original work by Bednarz and guest artists from 4 to 9 p.m. at 538 Fort Evans Road in Leesburg.Bednarz's work draws on graffiti and pop art, using bold graphic elements across canvases and skateboard decks. The exhibition will bring those pieces together with street art and limited-edition prints, while interactive installations, a DJ and live tattooing will give visitors more to explore throughout the former bank.“Every year, we want GRIND to feel like something people haven't experienced before,” said Bednarz.“The former bank gives us a great setting to bring together different artists, music and a few surprises. You don't have to be an art collector to enjoy it-just come in, look around and have a good time.”Bednarz, who also owns Ashburn Pub, Purcellville Pub and Purcellville EATS, created GRIND to give local artists a place to show their work and connect with the community. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Loudoun First Responders Foundation.Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit grindartshow.

Andrea Khoury

Khoury Public Relations and Media Group

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Kevin Bednarz Brings Graffiti-Inspired Art to a Former Leesburg Bank for One Night Only News Provided By Khoury PR November 17, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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