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Microsoft and organizations across industries launch AI Transparency Initiative to strengthen enterprise trust in AI models and agents

17.11.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST

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Through the new AI Transparency Initiative, Microsoft is working with more than 40 organizations, including Accenture, Adobe, KPMG, Mastercard and Volvo Cars, to advance a common approach to AI transparency, security and governance across models and providers. Microsoft will also bring greater visibility into how AI models and agents interact with enterprise data across its products and services

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations can observe much of the activity around AI models, but they often cannot reconstruct what happened between a request and an outcome, making it difficult to independently verify model behavior. At Microsoft Ignite on Tuesday, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced the next phase of Microsoft's commitment to making AI safer: the AI Transparency Initiative, a collaborative effort with customers and partners to establish a common, open approach to security and governance across models and providers. The initiative reflects a simple principle: Greater AI autonomy requires greater transparency.



"For security controls to be effective, every organization needs greater transparency into the model itself," said Hayete Gallot, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Security. "With this work, we will bring more transparency to all models. This is a critical step in making containment smarter and stronger, allowing us to better inform accountability and traceability." Enterprises are connecting AI models to data, tools, credentials and infrastructure, enabling agents to take actions without human approval at every step. Existing controls can observe much of the activity around AI models, but they cannot see what happens within them or independently verify their accounts of their own behavior. This limits organizations' ability to understand the context behind an agent's actions. That evidence gap creates security, compliance, audit and accountability risk. Security teams need a new trust architecture to address the growing insider risks posed by increasingly capable AI agents. "As AI agents become more deeply integrated into enterprise operations, security teams need clear visibility into what those agents are accessing, what actions they're taking and how those actions can be verified," said Aanchal Gupta, Chief Security Officer, Adobe. "Building a common approach to AI transparency across the industry is essential to strengthening trust and helping organizations innovate with confidence while maintaining security and accountability." From principles to practice The initiative has three parts. First, Microsoft will expand its participation in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's SI Agent Standards Initiative and draw on its research to develop open, industrywide standards for AI transparency, security and governance. Second, Microsoft is collaborating with more than 40 organizations, including Accenture, Adobe, KPMG, Mastercard and Volvo Cars, to help develop open standards for AI systems that are accountable, independently verifiable and safe by design, regardless of the model or provider. Third, Microsoft will incorporate this work into Microsoft AI, Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Copilot, enabling customers to use the resulting evidence with their security and compliance tools, whether from Microsoft or other providers. "Our clients want to move faster with AI, and they shouldn't have to choose between innovation and safety," said John Israel, Global Chief Information Security Officer, KPMG International. "Trust in AI requires transparency, explainability and responsible oversight. We're proud to work with Microsoft on the AI Transparency Initiative to help establish open, industrywide standards that give organizations the visibility and control they need to deploy AI responsibly at scale." Clear accountability Agents with access to data, tools and credentials carry the risk profile of a privileged insider but operate at machine speed and scale, making independent oversight essential. Accountability stays with the organization. When something consequential happens, leaders answer to customers, employees, boards, auditors and regulators. Blaming the AI isn't an answer, and "trust the model" isn't a control. The initiative is designed to work across models and providers, including closed and open-weight models, so developer teams can change or update the models powering their agents without compromising IT and security teams' ability to govern them securely or compliance teams' ability to audit their actions. "As organizations take the next step in their AI reinventions, they need a solid foundation of trust and confidence to build from," said Harpreet Sidhu, global cybersecurity lead, Accenture. "Initiatives like this from Microsoft to take an open, industry-driven approach to AI transparency can help as we secure AI models and fit them with controls and governance. Accenture is proud to partner with Microsoft and other leaders in this space." See, verify, control Microsoft believes every organization should be able to see what AI systems access and do, verify their actions independently and control what they are permitted to do.

See: Know what the AI was asked and authorized to do, which model and runtime were used, what data and tools it accessed, and what actions it took. Monitor agent activity and risk signals continuously against policies and thresholds.

Verify: Agents cannot be the sole source of truth about their own behavior, and frontier models cannot be trusted to govern themselves. Evidence covering agent identity, delegated intent and actions should identify its source (the model, the runtime around it, or independent systems such as identity and policy) so model-reported signals can be checked against independently observed records. Organizations should be able to independently verify AI activity using their own security and compliance systems, without relying solely on the model provider's account of its behavior. Control: Stay in charge of what AI is permitted to do. Clear evidence of each workflow's purpose, owner, data and delegated authority helps organizations enforce their policies before consequential actions occur and reconstruct what happened during investigations, containment, recovery and audits. That evidence should stay with them when models and providers change. Organizations should retain control over what data their agents can access and how that access is governed, regardless of the model or provider. Get involved Organizations interested in helping shape the initiative or following its progress can learn more and sign up at aka/learnmoreAItransparency. Follow the news from Microsoft Ignite, where Microsoft and industry leaders will share insights on how organizations can manage AI models and agents with confidence. More is available on the Microsoft Security blog.



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