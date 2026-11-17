SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG Management Board revises forecast for fiscal year 2026; strong confidence for 2027

17.11.2026 / 19:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG Management Board revises forecast for fiscal year 2026; strong confidence for 2027 Salzgitter (Germany), November 17, 2026 – The Management Board of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (“SMAG”; ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1) is revising its forecast for fiscal year 2026. It now expects total output of EUR 47 to 52 million (previous forecast: EUR 55 to 60 million) with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8 to 10% (previous forecast: 19 to 21%). The adjustment to the forecast figures is due to supplier-related delays in deliveries and project acceptances that were expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and have now been postponed to the 2027 financial year. To make up for these project delays in a timely manner and ensure future deliveries, the Management Board is pushing for a multi-supplier approach in key areas and continues to build up structural capacity. This will have a significantly positive impact starting in fiscal year 2027, but will lead to higher start-up costs through the end of 2026. SMAG's business is based on long-term defence programs involving multi-stage production, testing and acceptance processes carried out at the customer's premises. The timing of these processes depends in part on external factors over which the company has no direct control. SMAG recognizes net sales upon acceptance by the customer. As net sales are a significant component of total output, delays in customer acceptance can also reduce total output, since, prior to acceptance, the relevant products are generally reflected in inventories at production cost rather than at their full sales value. Dynamic demand trends and measures to expand capacity provide a clear outlook for business development in 2027 In light of the aforementioned project delays and an increase in the order backlog from firm orders through October 30, 2026, by 76% to EUR 247 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 140 million), SMAG anticipates very strong growth in total output and a significant improvement in profitability for fiscal year 2027. The geopolitical environment and increases in government defense spending are providing additional momentum even beyond fiscal year 2027. Furthermore, strong demand in the defense sector remains a structural factor, which will have a lasting positive impact on SMAG's business performance well beyond the coming year. Ulrich Feindt, CEO of SMAG, commented:“Despite the necessary adjustment to our forecast, our commitment to ensuring that delayed shipments are delivered promptly and reliably remains unchanged. By expanding our capacity, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and expect to see a significantly positive impact on our business performance starting in 2027.” SMAG management team will present the company at various events, including the Equity Forum in Frankfurt am Main from November 23 to 25, 2026, and will be available to meet with investors there.

ABOUT SMAG

Founded in 1974, SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG, headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical mobile antenna mast systems for military and defense applications, generating substantially all of its net sales from defense. SMAG is a leading European specialist manufacturer of self-supporting, guy-wire free mobile antenna mast systems for military applications. SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG is a trusted partner to more than 50 defense primes, OEMs and government agencies worldwide, including 15 NATO militaries, and employs approximately 170 people.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

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+49 6997124731

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