MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kaali Kheti', has shared what creative obsession means to him.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Jackie Shroff and director Haris Imtiyaz Khan in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

He told IANS,“For me creative obsession is pegged on perfection. It has to be perfect. The director of our film is a painter. So we were very sure of each and every frame, how it should look. And because they've been working on pre-production with Kiran Deohans sir, they were aligned. So we were not bothered about how it's going to look. The one thing which was a question in my head, obviously Kiran sir is doing it, but as a first time filmmaker, there are a lot of VFX shots. And as an actor, we were all curious and I'm not very sure how it is going to look. Because there are a lot of shots in VFX”.

He further mentioned,“So we were always confused about how it will come out, how much time do we have to do it, how it will look. Do we have that much of time to do the most? VFX can take maybe a few months and a few years also. I've done such films”.

“VFX took around 1.5-2 years. But they were so sure about how much time we need and we'll work round the clock. So I think the benchmark is going up. You just need to give it to him. Give your passion and everything to the film”, he added.

Meanwhile, written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, 'Kaali Kheti' is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.