The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) is hosting the 7th Adolescents Health Conference in the Middle East and North Africa, in partnership with the Arab Coalition for Adolescent Health and Medicine and Juzoor Foundation for Health and Social Development, under the theme“Generation Empowered: From Vulnerability to Strength,”

Running until today, the conference brings together officials, researchers, academics, experts, practitioners and adolescents to strengthen regional co-operation and develop evidence-based policies and programmes addressing young people's needs.

In his opening remarks, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Khalifa bin Issa bin Abdullah al-Kubaisi said empowering adolescents and young people to address psychological and social challenges is vital to the future of societies.

He called for stronger co-operation among academic institutions, policymakers and social service providers, stressing that strong societies are built not only by protecting their members from vulnerability, but by empowering them to overcome it.

He said empowerment means more than protecting young people from risks; it requires developing their abilities and opportunities to contribute to society.

Vulnerability is not inevitable, he added, and strength does not develop in isolation. It grows through cohesive families, supportive environments, informed social policies and institutions capable of turning challenges into opportunities for empowerment.

Al-Kubaisi highlighted investment in people under Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy is reaping rewards, noting that

family stability and cohesion underpin social development.

President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr Abdelwahab El Affendi stressed the need to translate academic knowledge into practical initiatives with tangible benefits for communities.

He highlighted the Institute's Social Work Programme and partnerships with academic and professional institutions in Palestine and across the Arab world to exchange expertise and address shared social and health challenges.

President of the Arab Coalition for Adolescent Health and Medicine Dr Umaiyeh Khammash said the conference provides a platform for Arab scientific and professional co-operation to address challenges facing adolescents. He called for moving beyond discussing problems to developing solutions and shaping policy.

Reviewing the coalition's work since its establishment in 2014, Dr Khammash highlighted its role in connecting researchers, experts and policymakers and advancing adolescent health and well-being. Key regional challenges include mental health, nutrition, conflicts, digital transformation and climate change.

He said the conference received more than 200 research papers and scientific contributions, with 80 papers scheduled for presentation. He stressed the importance of turning research into practical solutions and partnerships that advance policies and programmes for young people.

Head of the Social Work Programme at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr Ferdoos Alissa said moving from vulnerability to strength requires recognising adolescents' abilities, potential and right to participate in decisions affecting their lives, rather than viewing them solely as recipients of care and protection.