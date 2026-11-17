Certified watchmaker Suleman Qureshi, whose experience in Dubai's luxury watch industry includes vintage Rolex timepieces, collectible Swiss watches, authentication assessments, and specialized mechanical restoration.

Drawing on years at Dubai's Momentum, Qureshi discusses vintage Rolex calibers, collectible Daytona authentication, and preserving rare Swiss watches.

- Suleman Qureshi, Certified Watchmaker

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For collectors of vintage Rolex and other rare Swiss watches, preserving a timepiece involves far more than keeping its movement running. Originality, historical accuracy, mechanical condition and careful restoration decisions can influence both its character and long-term collectability.

Certified watchmaker Suleman Qureshi brings a distinctive perspective to this specialized field, developed through nearly two decades of international experience, Swiss manufacturer training and extensive work with collectible watches in Dubai.

From 2016 to 2025, Qureshi served as Technical Manager at Momentum, a Dubai-based specialist in vintage and collectible timepieces. His responsibilities included the technical assessment, servicing and restoration of watches entrusted by collectors and enthusiasts.

A Decade Among Dubai's Collectible Watches

Momentum developed its reputation around vintage Rolex watches, particularly the Day-Date, while also handling historically significant Submariner, GMT-Master, Datejust and Cosmograph Daytona models.

During his tenure, Qureshi worked with vintage and discontinued Swiss movements, including watches requiring detailed examination of originality, previous repairs and mechanical condition.

Among the most recognizable collector categories are early Rolex Cosmograph Daytona references associated with the Paul Newman dial configuration. These watches illustrate why authentication assessments require more than checking a reference number or examining a movement.

Dial printing, case characteristics, movement configuration, component consistency and evidence of historical alterations must be considered together. Such assessments require technical knowledge, period-specific research and an understanding of the limitations of the available evidence.

Historic Rolex Calibers and Manufacturer Training

Qureshi's training at Rolex headquarters in Geneva included historic movement families such as calibers 1570, 2030 and 3035, alongside advanced chronograph training involving calibers 4030 and 4130.

His technical background also includes training on Rolex calibers 5035, 6620 and 6621, as well as contemporary movement families. Additional training in New York covered modern calibers including the 2236 and 32xx series.

These qualifications provide experience across different generations of Rolex engineering, from traditional mechanical constructions to more recent movement architectures.

Rolex maintains a dedicated Restoration Atelier in Geneva for exceptional historic watches requiring specialized restoration. The distinction is important: the servicing route for a vintage Rolex depends on its reference, condition and the manufacturer's applicable service requirements.

Traditional Watchmaking Beyond Parts Replacement

Independent restoration work can present challenges when original movement components are worn, damaged, obsolete or difficult to obtain.

At Momentum, Qureshi's work included traditional watchmaking techniques involving the use of a watchmaker's lathe and precision tools to restore or produce suitable movement components where technically appropriate.

Such work requires an understanding of component geometry, tolerances, materials, friction and the interaction of mechanical parts.

For collectible watches, however, technical feasibility is only one consideration. A repair must also be evaluated against originality, historical significance and the owner's preservation objectives.

A replacement or modification that improves immediate functionality may not always be desirable for a historically important timepiece.

Beyond Rolex: Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Other Luxury Watchmakers

Momentum's collector-focused environment also involved watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Omega and other established Swiss manufacturers.

Qureshi's broader technical experience includes Patek Philippe movements and specialized Audemars Piguet training in Switzerland, covering several mechanical calibers and complicated movement constructions.

Historic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak models, vintage Patek Philippe watches and classic Cartier designs each present different technical and preservation considerations.

The diversity extends to watches from brands such as Franck Muller and Hublot, whose movement configurations, construction methods and service requirements can vary considerably between models.

In collectible watchmaking, the correct approach must be determined by the individual timepiece rather than the brand name alone.

Authentication, Originality and Collector Confidence

Vintage watch authentication assessments demand particular caution because genuine watches may contain replacement components, later service parts or modifications introduced over decades of ownership.

Qureshi's professional experience includes evaluating collectible watches for mechanical condition and identifying characteristics relevant to originality and authenticity.

Qureshi also completed specialized counterfeit identification training at Rolex headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, complementing his practical experience examining vintage watches, movement components and characteristics relevant to authenticity.

Such technical assessments can inform a collector's understanding of a watch, although they should not be confused with an official manufacturer authentication or guarantee of provenance.

Preserving Mechanical History

For Qureshi, vintage watch restoration represents a balance between mechanical reliability and historical preservation.

A vintage Rolex Daytona, an early GMT-Master, a classic Royal Oak or a complicated Patek Philippe may require different decisions depending on component condition, originality and intended use.

The objective is not necessarily to make every watch appear new, but to understand what should be preserved, what requires intervention and how the work may affect its historical character.

Today, Qureshi works as a Rolex Certified Watchmaker at Tapper's Jewelry in Michigan, bringing his international technical background to an authorized Rolex service environment.

His experience reflects the continuing relevance of traditional horological skills in an industry where modern diagnostic technology and manufacturer standards increasingly coexist with the preservation of historic mechanical craftsmanship.

About Suleman Qureshi

Suleman Qureshi is a certified watchmaker and BHI-accredited horologist with nearly two decades of international experience. His qualifications include specialized technical training with Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Chopard. Previously Technical Manager at Momentum in Dubai, he currently works as a Rolex Certified Watchmaker at Tapper's Jewelry in Michigan.

Suleman Qureshi

Swiss-Accredited Luxury Watchmaker

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