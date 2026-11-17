MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a gold and platinum market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Friday's closing candles have spoken, and Monday's markets appear to be listening.

Gold has confirmed a significant weekly breakdown, platinum is approaching another downside objective, and silver has already broken through three previously identified intraday support levels.

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Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar has reached its next bullish target, copper is testing a crucial psychological barrier, and palladium's latest recovery attempt is rapidly losing credibility.

Several of our recent technical projections have been fulfilled, but the next important moves may already be taking shape.

Today, we're focusing on two precious metals facing particularly interesting technical developments.

Gold (GC.F) - The Weekly Breakdown Is Confirmed. Now What?

Last week's most important development in gold wasn't Friday's recovery above October's low, but something what happened on the weekly chart.

In our Friday's Premium Lab Note, we warned:

And the weekly candle delivered the bearish confirmation - the yellow metal finished the week below the long-term green rising support line.

Although buyers recovered the October low at 3862.36 before Friday's daily close, that wasn't enough to invalidate the more important weekly breakdown.

Monday's Asian session brought another warning.

Gold opened with a fresh bearish gap at 3876-3886. Buyers briefly pushed above the gap's upper boundary intraday, but sellers quickly regained control, driving the price to 3835.55 and temporarily below October's low.

Where Could the Bears Strike Next?

The weekly breakdown keeps our previously identified downside objectives in focus.

One additional detail is worth remembering: weekly Stochastic is deeply oversold, so temporary rebounds remain possible even within a bearish technical structure.

But what could challenge the broader bearish outlook?

As we wrote on Friday:

Until that happens, sellers retain the stronger arguments.

Daily Takeaways: Friday confirmed the weekly breakdown below 3955-3960. Monday's decline strengthened the bearish picture, although the October low has been recovered intraday. The next downside objectives remain 3805-3828, 3800, and potentially 3779.94-3787.70.

Bottom Line: recovering a daily support level is encouraging, but it doesn't erase a confirmed weekly breakdown. Gold buyers still have considerably more work to do.

Platinum (PL.F) - The Breakdown Delivers. Is 1445.80 Next?

Platinum's sellers are wasting little time.

Friday's daily close below the psychological 1500 barrier and the orange consolidation's lower boundary near 1496.68 confirmed the breakdown we had been monitoring. As we explained in our last Premium Lab Note:

Monday's session has already provided another important development.

Although buyers briefly recovered 1500, pushing platinum as high as 1511.90, they couldn't maintain those gains. Sellers regained control, driving the metal below both Fibonacci retracements, which opened the way to the consolidation-based downside projection at 1445.80.

Could the Decline Extend Further?

If sellers secure a daily close below 1455 and continue their advance, the next levels to watch are:

1445.80: the activated consolidation-based downside target. 1429.94: the daily 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. 1400-1392.70: the psychological barrier and weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

The lower boundary of the red declining channel could also become relevant if the correction deepens, although its position will depend on when the price approaches it.

On the other hand, a recovery above 1455 would be an initial sign of buyer resistance, while reclaiming 1500-1496.68 would pose a more meaningful challenge to the latest breakdown.

Daily Takeaways: Friday activated the bearish projection toward 1445.80. Monday's unsuccessful recovery above 1500, followed by an intraday break below 1476.50 and 1455 support, supports that scenario. Beyond 1445.80, watch 1429.94 and 1400-1392.70.

Bottom Line: the correction remains dominant. Platinum is approaching another previously identified target, and buyers have yet to produce a convincing reversal signal.

What About the Other Four Markets?

U.S. Dollar - Another Bullish Target Achieved

Dollar buyers have started the week by fulfilling another upside projection, supported by a confirmed weekly breakout. But with prices approaching further Fibonacci resistance and daily momentum showing early warning signs, could profit-taking interrupt the advance?

Silver - Three Support Levels Broken in One Session

Friday's close below the psychological 5000 barrier set the stage for another bearish attack. Monday's opening gap accelerated the decline, pushing silver beneath three previously highlighted support levels. Now a potentially significant combination of Fibonacci and historical support is coming into focus.

Palladium - A Recovery That Couldn't Last

Palladium buyers celebrated a small victory on Friday, but Monday brought an unwelcome surprise. A fresh bearish gap and renewed selling pressure have undermined the recovery, raising questions about whether another downside projection could soon become relevant.

Copper - The Battle for 600

Copper has fulfilled another bearish objective, bringing the market to a crucial technical crossroads. With a key psychological support level below and fresh gap resistance above, the next confirmed move could help determine whether sellers extend their advantage or buyers finally mount a more convincing counterattack.

Want the Complete Technical Picture?

In today's Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we examine all six markets, their critical support and resistance levels, potential price targets, and the conditions that could confirm - or invalidate - the latest technical developments.I invite you to start your premium free trial today. And if you're not yet receiving our free gold market updates,you're welcome to join our free gold mailing list, too.

Final Thought - The Next Move Begins With Confirmation

Markets rarely stop moving simply because an important target has been reached.

Sometimes buyers fight back, sometimes sellers press their advantage, and sometimes the first reaction to a technical level tells us very little about what happens next.

That's why we pay attention not only to the levels themselves, but also to how prices behave around them. A target can be reached intraday, but a meaningful technical signal still needs confirmation. With several markets facing important decisions, the coming closing candles deserve our attention.

Have a wonderful start to the week!

Anna

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