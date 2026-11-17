The comments from Nigel Green come as markets slide ahead of the report.

Tighter US chip export rules and fears of a slowdown in data centre spending have rattled investors, and Nvidia is reporting for the first time since its co-founder and long-time chief executive resigned last week.

He says:

The pressure has built quickly. Nvidia shares are down 16% this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 8%, and the stock has lost around 35% of its value since its October peak.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.7% on Monday and sits more than 13% below its own October high.

Asia has taken the hardest hit. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.6% and Taiwan's Taiex fell 2.3%, with both markets weighed down by chipmakers that depend heavily on Nvidia orders.

Nigel Green believes the leadership change could bring a more selective approach to the company's sprawling web of deals and partnerships.

Wall Street expects revenue of around $109 billion for the quarter, up roughly 91% on a year earlier, with adjusted earnings of about $2.48 a share. Nvidia has beaten estimates in each of the last five quarters.

The spending backdrop remains vast. Ratings agency projections put hyperscaler capital spending at $785 billion this year, closing in on $1 trillion in 2027. Investors will be listening for updates on the next-generation Vera Rubin platform, competition from custom AI chips and the impact of the new US licensing rules for data centres in Southeast Asia and Brazil.

He expects capital returns to become a much bigger part of Nvidia's appeal.

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