MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is holding a thin bounce near $3,865 this morning after Monday's 13-month low near $3,832, and still below Monday's close at $3,869.61. The bias is Bearish, with $3,901 as the line in the sand.

Tuesday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,865, up from Monday's low of $3,830.74 after closing Monday at $3,869.61, down about 0.4% on the day. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,864.73 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,867.83 at 07:05 to 07:06 PKT, both with a fully visible price axis.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,990 (R4), the November 12 selloff shelf just under the $4,000 round number, then $3,923 (R3), the November 13 high and the last failed rally top, $3,901 (R2), the November 16 session high and the line in the sand for the bias, and $3,885 (R1), the November 16 open. The pivot sits at $3,865, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,864 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,844 (S2) is the November 16 early low zone, $3,832 (S3) is the November 16 low and the lowest since October 2025, and $3,800 (S4) is round-number support below the 13-month low. The bias is Bearish: the slide is five sessions old, it made a fresh 13-month low on Monday, and gold trades below the 50-day average near $4,072, the 200-day average near $4,261, and the Bollinger middle average near $4,010. A sustained hourly close back above $3,901 flips the bias to Neutral toward $3,923; a sustained hourly close below $3,844 opens $3,832, then $3,800.

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Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50 basis point hike in December may be necessary, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said inflation is moving in the wrong direction, and Chair Kevin Warsh delivered opening remarks at the San Francisco Fed Productivity and Jobs Task Force conference on Monday, with more Fed speakers due through the week. Markets are assigning about a 90% probability to a 25 basis point December hike and about 10% to a 50 basis point move, and traders are fully pricing a hike in December with another in March 2027. The October jobs report also stays in the picture: payrolls up 165,000 against about 65,000 expected, unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%. This week brings retail sales on Tuesday, the minutes of the October policy meeting on Wednesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings on Friday.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.13% to 5.14%, above the 5.00% threshold for a third week, with the 2-year near 4.84% to 4.87% and the 10-year real yield near 2.86%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays above 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index sits near 103.47 to 103.60, at its highest since April 2025, after rising for a fifth consecutive session. Gold fell against that dollar strength again on Monday, and silver fell with it, down about 4.5% to $46.93. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September.

Crude oil gave back some of its war premium on Monday. Brent fell about 3.8% to near $92.20 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate fell about 3.6% to near $85.38, after Brent had traded near $95.89 and WTI near $88.65 earlier in the session. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed three tankers struck mines in the strait, following similar incidents over the weekend, and claimed six drones struck a US radar site in Bahrain, the first Iranian strikes on a Gulf state since September, while a third US carrier has arrived off Iran. Flows through the strait are showing signs of recovery, and the International Energy Agency said fourth-quarter supply would exceed demand by 1.7 million barrels a day, which pulled oil lower even as fresh tanker incidents underlined the risk to Middle East exports. President Trump said the United States does not need a deal with Iran, tempering hopes for a swift resolution, and the path beyond December for Fed policy is now tied in traders' minds to the course of the US war with Iran. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid.

What to watch today

Today brings US retail sales, the first hard data point of the week, plus more Fed speakers, with the FOMC minutes from the October meeting due Wednesday, weekly jobless claims Thursday, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings Friday, while traders watch the Strait of Hormuz headlines for any fresh shipping incident. It is a day for watching whether the $3,844 low holds or gives way.

Monday's close: gold ended Monday at $3,869.61, down about 0.4% on the day, after touching $3,830.74, its lowest since October 2025, as the dollar index hit a 19-month high near 103.60 The break that matters: gold rallied to $3,901 in the early session, failed, and spent the rest of the day sliding, with the bounce off the low stopping near $3,876, and every rally since November 12 has stopped lower than the last The Fed picture: markets price about a 90% chance of a 25 basis point December hike and about 10% on a 50 basis point move, after Fed Governor Waller said a 50 basis point hike may be necessary and Kansas City Fed President Schmid said inflation is moving in the wrong direction, while Bank of America now calls for hikes in December and March Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.13% to 5.14%, above the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index sits near 103.47 to 103.60, its highest since April 2025 after rising for a fifth consecutive session Oil giving back its premium: Brent fell about 3.8% to near $92.20 a barrel and WTI fell about 3.6% to near $85.38 as flows through the Strait of Hormuz showed signs of recovering, even as Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed three tankers hit mines and drones struck a US radar site in Bahrain Bullish trigger: soft retail sales, a dovish Fed speaker, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,901 (R2) as the trigger and $3,923 (R3), then $3,950, as targets Bearish trigger: strong retail sales or hawkish Fed commentary keeps the pressure on, with a sustained hourly close below $3,844 (S2) as the trigger and $3,832 (S3), then $3,800 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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