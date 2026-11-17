US Banks Must Strengthen Digital Resilience To Win Customer Trust
Following the news that major US banks faced online outages;Advertisement
Bhavya Patel,Banking and Payments Associate Analyst atGlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform, offers her view:
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GlobalData Plc (LSE:DATA) operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what is coming, move faster, and lead with confidence. Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world's largest industries, providing tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.
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