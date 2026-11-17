Investors in AI now have to watch US policy as closely as they watch earnings, after the US moved to stop Chinese firms using data centres in Southeast Asia and Brazil to reach American AI chips, warns one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil will need a US licence before exporting advanced American AI chips to customers in those countries.

The aim is to stop Chinese companies renting computing power abroad when they can't buy the hardware directly.

Asian markets fell sharply on the news. A key gauge of the region's equities dropped 1.5%, with Taiwan and South Korea leading the decline, and several of China's largest tech groups lost more than 5%.

The rule follows growing scrutiny of how existing export controls have been enforced. US lawmakers are also considering further limits, including on China's access to chipmaking equipment.

Pressure in Congress has built since an alleged espionage scandal at America's biggest AI chipmaker, which saw its chief executive step down last week.

Leaders from both parties now back a tougher crackdown on chip exports to China that could become law before the end of the year, and China has already warned the US against further controls.

All five countries named in the rule are among the world's fastest-growing data centre markets.

Spending across Southeast Asia is nearing US$30 billion, and around 40% of the region's planned capacity is in Malaysia.

Johor, just across the border from Singapore, has more than 8,500 megawatts in the pipeline.

Singapore has already begun talks with the US about "trusted access" for local companies, and Brazil says it's monitoring developments closely. US-headquartered buyers that meet new reporting rules are exempt.

Nigel Green believes the hubs that reach an understanding with the US fastest are likely to benefit.

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