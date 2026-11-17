MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks issues market commentary from Decant Index,

The findings, from a nationally representative survey of 1,000 UK adults, commissioned by alternative online investment platform Decant Index, point to a large difference between what catches people's attention and what influences their financial decisions.

While 15% of Brits have already invested because of something they saw on social media, another 25% have considered doing so.

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Perhaps most surprisingly, more than one in four (27%) of the 152 participants who have already invested after seeing something online, say they wouldn't feel confident making a decision based on social media recommendations.

The figures suggest that social media investment content can prompt people to explore opportunities without necessarily becoming a source they feel comfortable relying on.

Young Brits are discovering investments online - but family comes first

Younger adults are the most likely to have acted. Two thirds (67%) of 18-30 year olds have invested or considered investing because of something they saw on social media, compared with 40% of adults overall. A quarter (25%) have gone on to invest, against 15% of adults overall.

Yet more than half (55%) of younger respondents say they wouldn't feel confident making an investment decision based on social media recommendations.

And despite the assumption that younger generations are heavily influenced by online personalities, family members are more than twice as likely as social media creators to be named their biggest investment influence.

It's a similar picture across the UK, where financial news (35%), family (28%) and financial advisors (22%) all rank above social media influencers (8%).

The research also shows where younger adults expect to come across alternative investments such as whisky, fine wine and art. More than a third of 18-30 year olds (37%) say social media is where they would be most likely to hear about these opportunities, compared with 19% of all adults. Including influencers and content creators, that rises to half (50%) of 18-30 year olds, against 26% of adults overall.

The findings reveal a distinction that matters as investment opportunities become easier to come across: seeing an opportunity on social media is not the same as having the information needed to judge it.

John Kennedy, Managing Director at Decant Index, says:

He adds that even if an investment you see on social media looks tempting, it's still a good idea to ask questions.

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Methodology

The raw data can be found here

The Prolific survey, commissioned by Decant Index on 1,000 UK adults, explored their attitudes towards investment, the role social media plays in investing behaviour and the influence it has on their investing habits. The five-question survey was conducted on the 5th and 6th November 2026. The survey was nationally representative to the UK.

The 18-30 subsample comprised 206 respondents, so the findings should be treated as indicative.

About Decant Index: Decant Group, operating through the Decant Index brand, is one of the leading platforms in the alternative investments sector, specialising in premium whisky, fine wine and rare spirits. Through technology-driven solutions focused on transparency and accessibility, Decant Index supports over 60,000 members and manages more than £120 million in stored assets.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there are no guarantees of any specific investment returns. Decant Index is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and does not offer any specific financial advice on the use of assets as investments. Any investment is, therefore, speculative.

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