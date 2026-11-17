MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCZM ) (TSX: SCZ )

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list following financial news, currently trading at 10.63 +1.44 (+15.69%). The stock is trading at 7.44 +1.02 (+15.89%) on the Nasdaq, with a high of $7.64.

Santacruz Silver reported its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"). The full version of the unaudited Q3 2026 financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") can be viewed on the Company's website at or on SEDAR+ at All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

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Q3 2026 Highlights

Revenues of $153.3 million, a 92% increase year-over-year. Gross profit of $60.1 million, a 198% increase year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $61.1 million, a 213% increase year-over-year. Cash and highly-liquid marketable securities(2) of $124.6 million, a 110% increase year-over-year. Working capital of $113.3 million, a 64% increase year-over-year. Net income of $37.6 million, a 130% increase year-over-year. Average realized price per silver ounce sold(1) of $64.72, a 57% increase year-over-year. AISC per silver ounce sold(1) of $19.73, a 33% decrease year-over-year. Realized mining margin per silver ounce sold(1) of $44.99, a 281% increase year-over-year. Average realized price per zinc tonne sold(1) of $4,011, a 20% increase year-over-year. AISC per zinc tonne sold(1) of $2,410, a 7% increase year-over-year. Realized mining margin per zinc tonne sold(1) of $1,601, a 47% increase year-over-year.

1. The Company reports non-GAAP measures, which includes: adjusted EBITDA, average realized price per silver ounce and zinc tonne sold, all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver and zinc tonne sold (AISC) and realized mining margin per silver ounce and zinc tonne sold. The Company has adopted the practice of reporting costs on a co-product basis allocating production costs between silver and zinc and also records sales revenue from lead and copper as by-product credits to silver costs. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies even though the metrics have the same or similar names. Refer to the section titled "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A for more information.

2. Cash and highly-liquid marketable securities includes $102.8 million of cash and $21.8 million of marketable securities consisting of US treasury notes and bills, of which $15.8 million serves as collateral for short-term borrowings.

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