MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS ), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today following news. SELLAS is trading at 20.20 +12.73 (+170.42%) on volume of over 72 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $24.89- making a 52 week high.

SELLAS Life Sciences today announced positive topline results from the pivotal randomized Phase 3 REGAL trial evaluating galinpepimut-S (GPS), an immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The pivotal trial evaluated GPS as maintenance monotherapy in patients who achieved a second or later complete remission (CR2 or later) or complete remission with insufficient platelet recovery (CRp2 or later) following second- or later-line salvage therapy and who were ineligible for, or unable to undergo, allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

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The REGAL trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), with GPS demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared with investigator's choice of best available treatment (BAT). In the trial, GPS showed a 41% reduction in the risk of death (hazard ratio of 0.59) and a two-sided p=0.035 with a median OS of 24.0 months among GPS-treated patients versus 14.7 months with BAT.

GPS was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with prior clinical experience and no new safety signals identified. Treatment-related adverse events were predominantly mild to moderate (grade 1/2), most commonly consisting of local injection site reactions. Both treatment arms were well balanced for prognostic stratification factors. Patients who proceeded to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation were limited in number and equally distributed between the study arm and control arm.

The topline primary endpoint data analysis was conducted following the pre-specified occurrence of 80 events (deaths) in accordance with the trial's pre-specified statistical analysis plan (SAP). Based on these results, SELLAS plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss an accelerated filing strategy and advance preparations for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for GPS in the first half of 2027. In accordance with standard registrational trial reporting practices, comprehensive statistical evaluation of all secondary endpoints and additional pre-specified analyses per the SAP and study protocol is underway and will be presented in detail at an upcoming major medical conference and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

The REGAL Study Steering Committee comprises Hagop M. Kantarjian, MD, Professor, Department of Leukemia and Samsung Distinguished Leukemia Chair in Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Chair of the REGAL Study Steering Committee and global Principal Investigator of the REGAL trial; Javier Pinilla-Ibarz, MD, PhD, Director of Immunotherapy and Head of the Lymphoma Section, Department of Malignant Hematology at Moffitt Cancer Center; and M. Yair Levy, MD, Director of Hematologic Malignancies Research at Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.

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