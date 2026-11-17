MENAFN - Gulf Times) France's Philippe Diallo said Tuesday he had the backing of countries beyond Europe in his bid to depose Gianni Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election.

"To beat him you need 106 votes, which is a majority," said Diallo, the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) who already has the "unanimous" backing of European governing body UEFA. "It is now up to me and my team to go and convince those on other continents, but already since yesterday I have received spontaneous signs of strong support which will be revealed in the coming days."

Diallo was speaking to reporters in Paris the day after accepting an invitation from UEFA to stand against Infantino in the election which will take place next March.

UEFA, which has 55 member associations, said that European nations had "unanimously pledged their full support" to Diallo, ahead of Wednesday's deadline for candidates to declare themselves.

Under its Slovenian president Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA has led the opposition to Infantino since his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors was revealed in July.

Infantino quickly abandoned the proposal in the face of widespread uproar, but UEFA has since gone to a court in Florida in an attempt to gather evidence for a potential complaint of "criminal mismanagement" against the current FIFA president in Switzerland.

Diallo announced in September that the FFF was withdrawing its backing for Infantino in the election, following similar announcements from other European associations. At the time he said that "the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed".

"There can no longer be a type of single-handed governance where the biggest issues in football are decided behind the scenes, without any transparency and without anyone being consulted, without going through the executive committee," Diallo said Tuesday. "My vision will be one of open, collegiate governance, in which the different bodies really play their part."

UEFA had been struggling to find a credible candidate to stand against Infantino in the election, which will take place at the FIFA Congress on March 18 next year in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

Arsene Wenger, the French former Arsenal manager and FIFA's current chief of global football development, had at one point been seen as a potential candidate that could get Europe's backing but he will not stand.

"I was not initially a candidate but the insistence of my European colleagues along with other invitations led me to accept the proposal," Diallo added.

The Asian Football Confederation, which consists of 47 member associations, announced last month that it was backing Infantino for re-election having previously indicated it would oppose him. FIFA has a total of 211 member associations, with each having one vote in the presidential election. A majority is needed for a candidate to win.

Diallo, the 63-year-old son of a Senegalese-born father who boxed for France at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, has been president of the FFF since January 2023.

Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association and a member of the FIFA Council, said at the start of this month that he also intended to stand against Infantino.

Swiss former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has also stated his intention to run for the top job at world football's governing body.

Infantino, a former UEFA secretary general, has been in charge of FIFA since 2016.

England's Stanley Rous is the only sitting FIFA president to have been beaten in an election – by Brazil's Joao Havelange in 1974. Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter resigned in 2015 amid corruption allegations.

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