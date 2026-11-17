MENAFN - Gulf Times) Latest instalment of Qatar Press Center's 'Media Terminology' series examines the race among digital platforms to win audiences without sacrificing accuracy. The Qatar Press Center (QPC) has released a new instalment in its“Media Terminology” series, which defines key media concepts and explains their meaning. The initiative aims to strengthen media literacy and help the public engage critically and consciously with news and digital content.

The latest issue focuses on the“attention economy”, a term that captures the competition among media outlets and digital platforms to hold the public's attention and secure as much of its time and engagement as possible.

The term treats the audience's time and focus as finite resources with economic value. Online, media outlets, platforms and advertisers vie to attract users and keep them engaged for as long as possible, thereby maximising revenue from views, clicks and advertisements.

Platforms use a range of techniques to achieve this, including frequent notifications, curiosity-provoking headlines, short-form videos, auto-play features, infinite scrolling and recommendations tailored to a user's interests and digital behaviour.

The attention economy has reshaped how news is produced and presented. The contest for audience time has pushed many outlets to rely increasingly on short-form content, vertical video, striking imagery and sensationalist headlines, while views, clicks and shares have become influential in choosing topics and shaping stories.

While such methods widen reach and deliver information quickly, they pose professional challenges, particularly when sensationalism outweighs news value, or when exaggerated and misleading headlines are used as clickbait at the expense of accuracy, credibility and context.

Several cases illustrate the problem. Australian website com ran a headline declaring the death of the Great Barrier Reef after a widespread coral bleaching event, even though the documented damage did not mean the reef had died entirely.

In the United Kingdom, the Independent Press Standards Organisation ruled that a headline in The Times about a £1,000 tax on families was misleading and required the newspaper to publish a correction on its front page.

The Daily Mail, too, was compelled to publish a correction over a headline about a tax on family holidays after it was found to have breached accuracy standards.

Such examples show how the pursuit of views can lead to inaccurate information, damaging an outlet's reputation and eroding public trust. Balancing the drive to attract readers with accuracy, verification and professional responsibility therefore remains essential for journalism.

Awareness of the concept means resisting the lure of sensationalist headlines, verifying the source and substance of a story, and looking beyond headlines and viral posts. It also means distinguishing content that offers genuine knowledge from content designed solely to provoke emotion or drive engagement.

In a digital landscape synonymous with cut-throat competition, it is judicious to ascertain if the content provides information worth one's time or is simply trying to hijack one's attention.